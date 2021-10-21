ViewSonic ColorPro Monitors VP2776 and VP2786-4K Scoop Up Coveted GOOD DESIGN and Wallpaper* Awards 2021

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized on the global stage by industry experts and esteemed media with the GOOD DESIGN AWARD and Wallpaper* Smart Space Award," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "It is a testament to ViewSonic's unwavering passion to craft highly innovative products that marry design and function seamlessly. We will strive to push the envelope of design and develop even better ColorPro professional monitors for creators."

Sponsored by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, the GOOD DESIGN AWARD celebrates and recognizes excellence and quality in design around the world. ViewSonic's ColorPro VP2776 and VP2786-4K were presented with the GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2021 globally for their sophisticated design and ability to bring creatives precision in color calibration. They commended that the monitors' purpose-centric design appeals not only to professionals but also to individuals with passion projects.

Wallpaper* magazine's inaugural Smart Space Awards aims to highlight technology that lasts and product design that inspires and improves the spaces people inhabit. The panel has awarded the ViewSonic ColorPro VP2776 and VP2786-4K with 'Smartest Design + Tech Collaboration' for their 'attention to detail, purity of form, and emphasis on tonal perfection'. The slim frame and intuitive design free up more desk space for creators to work comfortably and effectively.

The monitors also won the renowned iF Design Award 2021 for their minimalistic design and enhanced user experience. Their unique features include the exclusive ColorPro™ Wheel, a color sensor that achieves the most precise color calibration and grants complete control of OSD (On-Screen Display) settings with a turn of the dial; the elegant shading hood that minimizes glare from the surrounding ambient light; and the built-in backstage light which throws the optimal amount of light for darkroom environments.

Cut with sleek lines in a sublime achromatic black finish, the beautifully minimal ColorPro VP2776 and VP2786-4K monitors are the ideal hybrids of form and function. Calibrated for top-tier color accuracy and astounding picture quality, the Pantone®-validated displays boast a 98% DCI-P3 wide color gamut*, ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rate*, and advanced Nano IPS technology.

* Specification varies depending on model and region

