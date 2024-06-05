ViewSonic Expands Take-Back Program Across Europe in Celebration of World Environment Day

LONDON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Environment Day, ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has announced the expansion of its take-back program to 12 countries across Europe. This initiative underscores ViewSonic's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible consumption.

ViewSonic's take-back program is now active in the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Poland, Sweden, and Hungary, with more countries to come[1].

ViewSonic take-back program aligns with Directive 2012/19/EU of the European Parliament and the Council on Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE).

"World Environment Day is a perfect occasion to highlight our efforts towards sustainability," said Bonny Cheng, COO of ViewSonic. "Our take-back program is a significant step towards fostering a circular economy and reducing electronic waste. We believe that sustainability is a collective effort, and we are committed to working with our customers, partners, and communities to champion environmentally responsible practices."

The program simplifies the return and recycling of used electronic products, ensuring responsible disposal and reducing environmental impact. Supporting the circular economy, ViewSonic collaborates with recycling organizations to ensure that returned products are processed in an environmentally friendly manner.

Innovative and Sustainable Solutions

ViewSonic excels in creating energy-efficient products, especially its ViewBoard interactive displays and presentation displays, which lead the market in environmental performance and EPEAT Silver certifications. Further affirming ViewSonic's leadership in energy efficiency, some monitors have earned EPEAT Gold certifications and the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2024 designation. The company also pioneers eco-friendly innovation with its lamp-free LED and laser projectors, which significantly reduce environmental impact compared to traditional projectors due to their mercury-free light sources.

As part of its sustainability strategy, ViewSonic promotes environmentally responsible choices among stakeholders and society. To support this, ViewSonic enhances hardware repair accessibility, designs products with easily replaceable components, and collaborates with repair specialists. These efforts, alongside product certifications for environmental and energy efficiency, underscore ViewSonic's dedication to reducing its environmental footprint. For more information on ViewSonic's environmental commitments, explore the company's initiatives on their ESG webpage.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

