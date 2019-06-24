ViewSonic Forms Strategic Partnership with Boclips to Enhance Video-Assisted Learning

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announces it has formed a strategic partnership with Boclips, a leading educational video content provider, to enhance the teaching experience through video-assisted learning with myViewBoard™ Clips. myViewBoard Clips allows K-12 educators to use the ViewSonic myViewBoard digital whiteboarding ecosystem to access more than 2 million licensed educational videos, free from advertising and inappropriate content and curated for specific subjects.

"We are delighted to be working with Boclips. We are two like-minded organizations that share a common goal of making the classroom a more effective and fun place to teach and learn," said Bonny Cheng, President of the Global Product Group at ViewSonic. "With this collaboration we are excited to offer the myViewBoard Clips subscription. We seek to give educators access to a plethora of safe and relevant video content on top of the already well-established tools that are accessible on the ViewSonic myViewBoard ecosystem."

"This collaboration brings our extensive library of educational videos to ViewSonic's myViewBoard community, making the classroom an even more exciting place to impart and acquire knowledge," said David Bainbridge, Boclips CEO and Founder. "Through the new educational video-streaming feature myViewBoard Clips, teachers will be able to find video content to support their learning objectives and easily incorporate it into their lectures and other activities, free from commercial distractions and firewall restrictions."

myViewBoard is an end-to-end solution that offers teachers an easy-to-use platform to prepare engaging classroom content, present interactive lessons, and encourage participation in the classroom. The new learning tool, myViewBoard Clips, contains supplementary content from Boclips's library of over 150 trusted and renowned media partners, including TED, PBS Newshour and Bloomberg, as well as teacher-favorites like Crash Course, Minute Earth and LearnZillion. The content is educationally curated, ad-free and suitable for global curricula. Access to these materials will give educators the freedom to create interactive and engaging lessons with rich content directly on the myViewBoard canvas.

The new myViewBoard Clips will be demonstrated at the ISTE Conference & Expo in Philadelphia June 24-26 in booth 2844.

About Boclips

Since the company's foundation in 2014, the Boclips video platform has offered international education publishers and ministries of education a single procurement point to find, license and incorporate the world's video in their courseware.

Recognizing the demand from teachers globally for a rich and relevant video repository in classrooms that is free from commercial distractions and firewall restrictions, the company launched Boclips for Teachers. The streaming on-demand platform features over 2 million educationally relevant videos including animations, historical footage, and breaking news from over 150 of the world's most trusted content producers, including TED, PBS Newshour, Bloomberg and Dow Jones, as well as teacher-favorites like Crash Course, Minute Earth, and LearnZillion. The platform is curated to subject areas and age levels and is free from advertising, inappropriate content and data security concerns. For more information, visit www.boclips.com.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, USA in 1987, ViewSonic is a leading global provider solutions in visual and educational technology. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic has continuously helped people "see the difference" by providing over 30 years of experience in monitors, commercial displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, touch displays, and projectors. In conjunction with class leading software and services including the innovative hybrid cloud myViewBoard ecosystem for digital whiteboards, ViewSonic transforms the learning experience for everyone, everywhere.

Learn more about ViewSonic and its products and solutions at www.viewsonic.com.

*This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

