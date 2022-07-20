ViewSonic Holds its First Annual Certified-Trainer Conference to Develop a Blueprint for Post-Pandemic Digital Teaching

"We are delighted that our industry partners and teachers are at ViewSonic's annual teachers' conference to discuss new teaching models in the post-pandemic era and to brainstorm how to develop education in the coming years," said James Chu, Chairman, and CEO of ViewSonic. "ViewSonic continues to develop education technology solutions that integrate software, hardware, and services. By collaborating with partners, we continue to help teachers carry out student-centric lessons and embrace new teaching models."

"Market investigation showed that over half the teachers faced three main challenges when teaching digitally - a lack of interaction during lessons, a lack of comprehensive software, and a frequent switch in digital teaching platforms," said Ho, Chi-Yu, CEO of CommonWealth Education Media and Publishing company. "The paradigm for how teachers learn and train on-the-job has shifted completely. Teachers seek information through online videos, livestream courses, and other online platforms. They also engage with other teachers through online communities to improve their teaching capabilities."

Alex Wang, the founder of Dream N, a well-known self-learning community for teachers in Taiwan, shared his post-pandemic teaching experience. "Before the pandemic, teachers focused primarily on explaining and simplifying concepts of the lesson to their students. In the post-pandemic era, teachers have had to be more flexible in their teaching style. Teachers need to switch between physical and online platforms constantly. Therefore, teachers must also be digitally literate in addition to their knowledge of the lesson. They must understand how to use new technologies and design lessons according to their student's needs, all while maintaining the quality of their lessons."

Ms. Mei Yu Wen, the founder of Teacher Wen's Lesson Preparation Party, talked about how she used technology to turn learning into a fun experience. "Games are the best way to stimulate learning, and myViewBoard is the best tool to implement this. Through games, students are motivated and willing to participate actively. For example, by using technology, students can receive instant feedback when learning how to write essays. In addition, teachers can adjust the difficulty of their classes according to the students' levels, making their classes more lively and interesting."

"As a multimedia content producer, Taiwan Bar Studio is committed to creating high-quality educational content for children. With this, Taiwan Bar Studio created 'BEERU Kids', a series of culture and literacy educational videos," said Thomas Hsiao, CEO of Taiwan Bar Studio. "This cooperation with ViewSonic turned our digital content into interactive teaching materials, accelerating the development of digital education in Taiwan."

Teachers from different elementary and junior high schools also shared how they used myViewBoard to increase interactivity in their classes. From planning efficient essay-writing lessons to developing good reading habits by reading interactive newspapers, teachers demonstrated how to use digital teaching tools to implement physical, online, and hybrid classes to better engage students and enhance learning outcomes.

