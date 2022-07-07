ViewSonic Launches 4K UHD All-in-One LED Display with Advanced Packaging Technology

"ViewSonic has been on the forefront of innovations and is proud to introduce the industry-leading LDP 4K series. It not only fulfills the demands for large-sized LED displays with higher resolutions, but it also expands our All-in-One LED Display solution line-up," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "The launch exemplifies our ethos to progress in LED technology and create new possibilities for customers' needs. More importantly, it fuels the innovations in the industry."

Scaling Vivid Images Up to 400"

The LDP 4K series is born to deliver a spectacular large-sized viewing experience; in sizes of 163" and 216", it is available for different needs. By installing two displays side-by-side, its All-in-One and bezel-less design allows it to expand into a 32:9 ultra-wide video wall. It also delivers a clearer presentation with rich details in a variety of spaces for sophisticated engineering, research institutions, and control rooms.

Superior Audiovisual Quality

With the advanced LED packaging technology, the new All-in-One Direct View LED Display series is able to achieve 4K UHD resolution, delivering finer pixel pitch and a 20000:1 ultra-high contrast ratio for true-to-life visuals. Its wide viewing angle of 170 degrees offers consistent image quality and colors from all viewing positions. Further, built-in with two professional Harman Kardon speakers, the latest series offers an uncompromising audiovisual experience. This makes it also ideal for spaces such as luxurious reception areas, VIP rooms, and home cinemas.

Flexible for Diverse Applications

With the minimalistic design of 5 mm edges and 35 mm ultra-slim ID, the LDP 4K series can blend into the surroundings harmoniously. Moreover, it is equipped with a detachable system control box. Removing the box at the bottom, the slim display instantly elevates the immersive large visuals with a nearly 99% screen-to-body ratio. It can also be turned to portrait mode, further maximizing the flexibility for diverse creative setups in art galleries and exhibitions.

All-in-One Design with Enhanced Reliability

Thanks to the All-in-One design, the LDP 4K series offer easy installation and operation. The design integrates the large display, image stitching, power supply, and control systems into one device, taking only two people to install a unit within just two hours.

For maintenance, it supports hot-swappable modules and control systems, allowing components to be replaced from the front without affecting the entire display. On top of that, with advanced LED packaging technology, the LED module is designed to better withstand moisture, dust, and collisions, providing enhanced durability to the display.

To learn more about the 4K UHD All-in-One Direct View LED Display series, please visit: https://youtu.be/6Ne9y4bGwok.

