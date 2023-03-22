ViewSonic Launches World's First Projectors Designed for Xbox

Experience Ultimate 4K Gaming and Minimal Latency

BREA, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, launches the world's first "Designed for Xbox" projectors. The new X1-4K and short throw X2-4K LED projectors deliver buttery-smooth 4K UHD visuals on a large screen that is 100" combined with the theater-level sound from Harman Kardon speakers, making gaming more immersive and exciting than ever before.

"ViewSonic has been striving to innovate our solutions with a user-centric mindset and provide the utmost audiovisual enjoyment. Besides being the world's first projector brand to receive low blue light certification by TÜV SÜD for eye protection, we are now also introducing the first "Designed for Xbox" projector solution in the industry," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We're pleased to partner with Microsoft to bring the best gaming experience to all Xbox gamers with our latest X series LED projectors. We will continue to innovate our projector solutions to elevate the home entertainment experience for all."

Compatible with Xbox for a Smooth Gaming Experience

The X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors offer the best possible experience with Xbox games and are black and green, echoing the design of the Xbox Series X. They also boast Xbox-exclusive resolution and refresh rate combinations, plus the projector's 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input and 240Hz refresh rate, ensuring all can enjoy perfectly smooth gameplay.

Besides the responsive gaming experience, the projectors are designed with intuitive operations for instant fun. They are compatible with Xbox's CEC (consumer electronics control), which means that when the console is started, the projector is turned on simultaneously. Furthermore, when the console is connected via HDMI 2, the projector automatically switches to gaming mode, providing the best visuals with enhanced colors.

Realizing a Home Entertainment Hub at Ease

The X1-4K and X2-4K offer an all-rounded audiovisual feast when combined with the 4K HDR resolution and Harman Kardon speakers. By utilizing the 3rd generation LED technology, these projectors provide 2,900 Lumens of enhanced brightness, ensuring crystal-clear images in any environment. They promise years of low maintenance with a 30,000-hour-long lifespan. In addition, as the world's first projector brand to receive the TÜV SÜD's Low Blue Light certification, the two projectors are certified to alleviate concerns of eye damage and discomfort caused by prolonged viewing.

Furthermore, these projectors provide great flexibility in installation for spaces with varying designs and sizes. The X1-4K, with its standard throw ratio, is primarily intended for ceiling-mounted installations, conserving floor spaces without encountering any obstructions. On the other hand, the short throw X2-4K can be conveniently placed on a coffee table to project a wide 100" display from only 1.5m away.

Moreover, the projectors do not require central positioning during setup due to their horizontal/vertical keystone and 4 corner adjustment capabilities. This allows users to obtain perfectly-shaped images from side projection without the need to rearrange the furniture. These easy setup features make these projectors an ideal solution for creating an immersive gaming or cinema room at home.

The X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors will be available in Q2 2022.

To learn more about ViewSonic's X1-4K & X2-4K 4K HDR High Brightness Smart LED Home Projectors, please visit: https://youtu.be/EJRayglq_Rk.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

