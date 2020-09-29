ViewSonic LED Projectors Grew 30% in the First Half of 2020

"LED technology has now progressed to a point where it is an ideal audiovisual solution for all the activities consumers partake in at home. ViewSonic's mission is to deliver a feast for the senses at home," said Dean Tsai, Head of Projector BU at ViewSonic. "As an innovator and leader in LED projector technology, ViewSonic is combining its advantages in LED know-how, and consumer insights to bring new smart LED projectors to market. We are focused on redefining lifestyle-oriented, all-inclusive solutions, from mobile, outdoor, to home. We want to light the way for more people to enjoy a new flexible big-screen audiovisual experience in their daily lives."

ViewSonic LED projectors' achievements can be attributed to the continued innovation of product development. ViewSonic began to focus on LED projector development three years ago when the technology had advanced to an ideal level, aiming to offer consumers a more versatile option. By combining great visuals and audio into a single, portable projector the M1 was born. Today ViewSonic provides a full lineup of smart LED projectors for a wide range of applications, including the flagship X series for premium home entertainment with enhanced smart functionality and the portable M series for an exciting on-the-move lifestyle, such as the featherlight, 300-gram M1 mini Plus smart pocket cinema projector.

More than just a device, ViewSonic smart LED projectors are an audiovisual solution. ViewSonic smart LED projectors combine the latest audiovisual technologies with smart integrated functionality and can connect with mobile devices, home networks, and content services for a seamless viewing experience. Through four main features – audiovisual excellence, smart capabilities, user-centric design, and eco-friendliness, ViewSonic smart LED projectors are differentiated to deliver a new enhanced audiovisual experience for the home.

Audiovisual Excellence

ViewSonic smart LED projectors deliver true-to-life colors by proprietary Cinema SuperColor+™ Technology with 125% Rec.709, and a new level of brightness with industry-leading second-generation LED technology. To complement their stunning visuals, all ViewSonic smart LED projectors incorporate professional audio customized by Harman Kardon/JBL. From hardware design to rounds of audio tuning, each projector has its own customization to best fit each scenario.

Smart Capabilities

The smart features include wireless content casting from users' smart devices via 5GHz Wi-Fi, and intuitive touch control via their mobile devices as an alternative remote control. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to broadcast audio from mobile devices with the projectors' Harman Kardon speakers, or connect to external Bluetooth headphones to immerse yourself in big-screen fun. Convenient voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and USB Type-C connectivity offer a fun twist on streaming for direct projection from phones, tablets, or gaming consoles.

User-Centric Design

ViewSonic places emphasis on user-centric designs to offer consumers the perfect balance of form and functionality. By creating humanized, lifestyle-oriented products that contrast with dull one-size-fits-all designs found on other products on the market, ViewSonic has won iF Design Awards for three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020.

Eco-Friendliness



ViewSonic smart LED projectors are a more eco-friendly alternative to other projector types, free from the toxic mercury found in lamps and consume significantly less power for improved efficiency. LEDs are also a more durable light source than lamps, offering a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours, thus, reducing the total cost of ownership.

To find out more about ViewSonic's smart LED projectors, please visit: https://www.viewsonicglobal.com/q/pj-new-led.php

Note 1: Source: Futuresource Q2' 20 World Projector Market Track. The market share is assessed by the sales volume.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

