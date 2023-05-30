ViewSonic Retains No.1 in Global IFP Market, Reinforcing its Industry Leadership

Effective EaaS Strategy and Newly Acquired Google EDLA Certification Solidify Its Position

BREA, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced today that the company has held on to its No.1 position in the global IFP brand for the 2nd consecutive quarter from 2022 Q4, according to a recent report from FutureSource, a market research firm[1]. In addition to its global achievement, ViewSonic has garnered an impressive market share of approximately 44% in Q1 of 2023 in Taiwan. These accomplishments firmly establish ViewSonic's superiority over rival brands and reinforce its status as a frontrunner in the industry, further demonstrating its unrivaled commitment to delivering exceptional visual experiences to customers worldwide.

"ViewSonic's ongoing growth and success can be attributed to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual technology and delivering exceptional solutions that exceed customer expectations, said Clifford Chen, General Manager of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. We're incredibly pleased to maintain our position as the world's leader in the industry, achieving a milestone of dominating the market spanning two quarters."

"Moving forward," Clifford Chen continued, "ViewSonic remains dedicated to fulfilling our new mission, which emphasizes providing excellence in visual experience through the integration of innovative products, comprehensive solutions, and ecosystem development. This mission statement reflects our steadfast dedication to delivering the highest quality visual solutions across all our product lines and underscores the significance of the ecosystems we create. We aim to lead the industry and elevate our customers' experiences to new heights."

Global Success: Driving Growth with ViewBoard and myViewBoard

ViewSonic's significant market share in multiple countries, further strengthens its leading position. Several key factors contribute to ViewSonic's ability to maintain this position. First and foremost, ViewBoard interactive displays, myViewBoard software suite, and ViewSonic's educational "Original Content", the company's comprehensive one-stop solution, play a pivotal role. The Solution offers a wide array of digital tools and contents that empower educators and professionals to create engaging and interactive visual experiences. This innovative solution has resonated with customers globally, driving ViewSonic's continued success.

Additionally, the company's commitment to understanding local market dynamics and delivering tailored solutions, has enabled ViewSonic to establish a solid foothold and emerge in the global market, particularly with recent achievements in Taiwan and India. Using the IFP market in Taiwan as an example, ViewSonic held a market share of approximately 44% and outperformed the second competitor by almost 20%, significantly surpassing other rival brands. ViewSonic's remarkable achievements in both global and regional markets affirm its dedication to excellence and position the company as a frontrunner in the visual solutions industry.

Obtaining the Google EDLA Certification Adds an Extra Layer of Strength to ViewSonic's Market Standing

A significant milestone in ViewSonic's journey is the adoption of its EaaS (Ecosystem as a Service) strategy. This strategic approach focuses on ecosystem development and partnerships to bring cutting-edge innovations to customers.

As part of this strategy, ViewSonic has successfully obtained the latest Google EDLA (Enterprise Device Licensing Agreement) certification. This certification extends Google official certified GMS (Google Mobile Service) for large-format devices sold to enterprises. With the EDLA-certified OPS Slot-in device, VPC-A31-O1, ViewSonic can provide educational institutions and corporates with flexible and powerful productivity and collaboration tools, including fast computing, advanced security protection, and extensive app availability from the Google Play Store.

ViewSonic is committed to maintaining its leadership position by offering comprehensive support, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. With hassle-free solutions covering device acquisition, software management, maintenance, and technical support, ViewSonic has revolutionized how businesses and institutions approach their visual solution requirements.

[1] Rankings include all markets except for China.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

