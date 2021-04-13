ViewSonic Sculpts the Future of Hybrid Teaching in Post-Pandemic Era

The pandemic has affected people's lives in all aspects, a hybrid approach of combining in-person and distance learning is foreseen as the new trend in the future. However, teachers' workload and stress are getting heavier due to the rising demand for distance education since they have to redesign their lessons and adopt new technologies at the same time.

As a tribute to all the hard-working educators, ViewSonic launches "Here's to Learning - A Thank You to Educators", a 3-minute video filmed in the U.S., India, and Taiwan to celebrate the value they bring to the world. This video shows how educators overcome the challenges and barriers by incorporating technology into new teaching approaches to keep teaching-learning uninterrupted, no matter if they are in-person or remote classes.

Hybrid teaching is the future of education, it allows teachers to simultaneously teach on-site or remotely. ViewSonic understands teachers' pain points and provides the Hybrid Learning Solution with integrated software and hardware including ViewBoard interactive displays, myViewBoard visual learning platform as well as a robust product portfolio.

In 2020, the first ViewSonic Hybrid Teaching Classroom in Chung Yuan Christian University was established in Taiwan. Through the end-to-end solution, teachers can switch between physical and virtual classrooms seamlessly which lessens their burden when adapting the teaching approach. Moreover, it also breaks the barrier of space by incorporating physical and unlimited online students into one class. Hybrid teaching and learning keep education uninterrupted and ViewSonic's goal is to achieve a digital revolution and true equality in education that benefits both teachers and students in every corner of the world.

Find out more about ViewSonic Hybrid Learning Solution:

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

SOURCE ViewSonic