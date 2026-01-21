ViewSonic Showcases Integrated, Streamlined Pro AV Deployments at ISE 2026

BREA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, will participate in Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026 under the theme "Your Partner. Our Solutions." At the show, which takes place in Barcelona, Spain from February 3 to 6, the company will demonstrate how its comprehensive visual solutions support building-wide Pro AV deployments, offering a unified approach to modern visual presentation and team collaboration across reception areas, retail environments, meeting rooms, and large-scale spaces.

"As organizations pursue more consistent and tailored experiences, cohesive display, audio, and control systems have become essential," said Bonny Cheng, COO of ViewSonic. "By rethinking hardware simplicity, software usability, and ecosystem integration, ViewSonic leverages its hardware foundation and software development capabilities to simplify Pro AV deployment and management—empowering installation partners while delivering more efficient, integrated experiences for end users."

With the expansion of Pro AV deployments across entire organizations, complexity has become a growing challenge. To address the challenges of fragmented systems and time-consuming installations, ViewSonic's ISE 2026 booth will feature two primary scenario showcases: Future Large Venue and Future Meeting Room.

Expanding Large-Scale Display Adoption

ViewSonic's Future Large Venue is centered on lowering the barriers to adopting large-format visual technologies by advancing its All-in-One Direct View LED (dvLED) Displays.

295" LED video wall: a dvLED display utilizing Micro LED in Package (MIP) technology to allow visitors to experience improved resolution, color uniformity, and thermal performance compared to Chip on Board (COB) and Glue on Board (GOB) designs.

a dvLED display utilizing Micro LED in Package (MIP) technology to allow visitors to experience improved resolution, color uniformity, and thermal performance compared to Chip on Board (COB) and Glue on Board (GOB) designs. Hands-on zone: an under-the-hood exhibit featuring the LDE Series that reveals its internal cabinet structure and highlights how its slim profile and clean mainboard layout reduce LED installation effort and overall deployment cost.

Delivering Streamlined Meeting Experiences

The Future Meeting Room exhibit is designed to deliver a simplified and intuitive meeting experience, supporting flexible deployments from huddle spaces to large meeting rooms.

Huddle and small spaces: a 75-inch interactive display with a trolley and the new TeamJoin OS, enables intuitive meetings with one-touch access to casting, video conferencing, and whiteboarding, supported by seamless multitasking and enterprise-grade security.

a 75-inch interactive display with a trolley and the new TeamJoin OS, enables intuitive meetings with one-touch access to casting, video conferencing, and whiteboarding, supported by seamless multitasking and enterprise-grade security. Medium to large rooms: the IFP92UW ultrawide interactive display, paired with the Microsoft Teams Rooms-certified TeamJoin™ solutions, provides an expansive collaboration space with one-touch meeting join and instant content sharing. Meanwhile, dual presentation screens from the CDEG3 Series, combined with advanced TeamJoin solutions, enable scalable configurations that support split-task workflows and multi-speaker conferencing.

Offering a Complete Pro AV Ecosystem

Building on its scenario-based showcases, ViewSonic presents a complete Pro AV ecosystem supported by a full range of commercial displays. These displays offer flexible resolution and configuration options, seamless compatibility with professional AV control systems, and centralized, IT-friendly management through ViewSonic Manager. Integrated with industry-leading Pro AV partner technologies, they ensure smooth system synchronization and a stable Audio-Visual over Internet Protocol (AVoIP) infrastructure—underscoring ViewSonic's commitment to delivering reliable, future-ready Pro AV deployments.

Location: Booth 2R350, Hall 2, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Spain

Dates and Times:

February 3–5,10 a.m.–6 p.m.

February 6, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

To experience ViewSonic's Pro AV solutions, click here to reserve a booth tour.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. Driven by the mission to transform education, workplaces, and lives, the company delivers a unified ecosystem of innovative hardware, software, and services that integrates seamlessly with the platforms, tools, and partners customers trust. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings—including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync—featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. By empowering creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, ViewSonic supports customers at every stage in achieving their business and sustainability goals, creating a lasting impact and helping people everywhere connect with purpose—and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

