ViewSonic Targets to Double its Monitors Business for Hybrid Workspace

BREA, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has attained substantial growth in its monitor business in 2022, and targets to double its global sales of monitors for hybrid workspace requirements in 2023. Notably, products featuring portable, Type-C, and touch functions performed exceptionally well. Moving forward, ViewSonic plans to expand its monitors for dynamic work environments, with a focus on individual productivity, remote collaboration, and easy setups.

ViewSonic Empowers Organizations with Powerful Solutions for Hybrid Workspace

"We see a significant potential within the ongoing transformation of workspaces. ViewSonic has attained stable growth in our hybrid work solutions despite macroeconomic headwinds," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit. "We will continue investing in cutting-edge technology and launch new products for improved workspace efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability. This will enable us to lead the market and expand our presence in the worldwide premium monitor market for corporations."

Enhance Individual Productivity and Team Collaboration

ViewSonic has experienced substantial growth in its portable, USB-C (one cable solution), and touch monitor lines, which have increased by 106.5%, 95.8%, and 22.4% respectively between 2021 and 2022. The shift towards hybrid workspaces has resulted in a surge in demand for portable monitors. ViewSonic recognized this trend early on and introduced its first portable touch monitors in 2020.

To better enhance individual productivity, ViewSonic will continue to expand its line of portable monitors and roll out more advanced features in 2023. For instance, by using portable monitors equipped with OLED technology and a one-cable solution for simultaneous data transfer and convenient charging, creators can do color-critical jobs with maximum efficiency and flexibility.

In addition to prioritizing portability and efficiency, ViewSonic also recognizes the need for effective video conferencing in hybrid work environments. To provide users with the ultimate remote communication experience, ViewSonic has integrated advanced features such as two-way AI audio enhancement and a pop-up webcam with LED fill lights into its latest VG56V monitor.

Integrate Total Visual Solutions to Transform Workspace

ViewSonic excels in monitor technology and aims to revolutionize the visual solution for modern workplaces. To promote effective communication and collaboration in diverse settings, ViewSonic offers a total solution such as ViewBoard interactive displays and projectors for the modern workspace. ViewBoards come in sizes ranging from 24" to 105" and offer touch capability with intuitive navigation and annotation features, making them a great tool for boosting engagement and creativity in group settings.

Meanwhile, ViewSonic's B2B projector line that can produce high-brightness, vividly colored images up to 300 inches is a great solution for transforming every corner of the workspace into a communication space. As an example of its own capabilities, ViewSonic has installed projectors in common areas throughout its office, allowing employees to enjoy their lunch while watching the news or games together. Additionally, the projectors have transformed the yoga room in the company's gym into a hybrid scenario and turned elevators into immersive space capsules.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

