ViewSonic to Hold Global Online Auction with Unique NFT and Print Art by Artist Cliff Cramp to Benefit Make-A-Wish Orange County & the Inland Empire

"ViewSonic developed the ColorPro series of professional-grade monitors to address the needs of the most demanding content creators," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We've connected with Cliff Cramp, who is renowned in the entertainment industry for working with Lucasfilm, Nickelodeon TV Animation, Disney Entertainment and DC Comics, among others. As a ColorPro partner, we tasked him to create an exclusive piece for us to auction for charity. We hope that by holding this online charity auction, we can help those in need."

"When ViewSonic reached out and asked me for a custom piece of art to auction off for charity, I was more than happy to provide something cool and unique that reflects both ViewSonic and my art said Cliff Cramp. I've been working with the ColorPro team and use the ColorPro™ VP3268-4K monitor for my work. My illustrations consist of gradients of light and shadows, and I rely on my display to deliver the detail and precision I need. Knowing that the ColorPro monitors can match my level of detail is why it's the only monitor I use. Being able to create art for charity makes it even better."

"We are so grateful for ViewSonic's support of our mission and wish families through this exciting NFT auction," said Gloria Jetter Crockett, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Orange County & the Inland Empire. "Thanks to their creativity, collaboration and commitment to our mission, ViewSonic is helping create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties."

The ViewSonic ColorPro™ series of professional monitors are the display solution of choice for creative work where color-accuracy is critical. ColorPro monitors deliver stunning colors, meeting the demands of visual content professionals. Blending the art and science of incredible color, ViewSonic ColorPro monitors are individually calibrated at the factory for 100 percent sRGB and Delta E<2 values and are designed to deliver the highest level of performance.

About Cliff Cramp

Cliff Cramp is a veteran illustrator, painter and storyteller working in popular entertainment. In his twenty-plus years as a professional Cliff has contributed his skills to a wide range of media — including animation, comics, music, games, books and editorials — for companies as diverse as LucasFilms, 20th Century Fox, United Artists, MGM Studios, Trailer Park, Shout Factory, Hollywood Records, Nickelodeon TV Animation, Disney Entertainment, Warner bros, DC Comics, Acme Archives Direct, Penguin Books, Philomel Books, Ingram Micro, Menagerie Creative, and Dik Entertainment, among others.



The artist enjoys licensing deals associated with LucasFilm, Fox, Warner Brothers, DreamWorks, and Disney — allowing him to legally work on their intellectual properties and earning Cliff awards and accolades in a number of genres. Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox via Menagerie Creative picked Cramp — out of a top list of talent — to illustrate the collectible Blue Ray covers for Star Wars: The Complete Saga, Star Wars: Episodes 1 to 3, and Star Wars: Episodes 4 to 6. Currently, Corel features his works as exemplars in their Painter software and includes the artist among their ranks of Master Elites.

About Make-A-Wish Orange County & the Inland Empire

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 500 volunteers, Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire has granted more than 7,500 wishes across the local region. For more information about Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, visit wish.org/ocie.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

