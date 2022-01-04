ViewSonic to Hold the United by Play Battle for Charity Esports Tournament

"We are proud to gather people from different walks of life, and have them participate in such a meaningful tournament to help those who are in need," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of Monitors at ViewSonic. "Through this tournament, we hope to bring the gaming community together to connect, compete and give back."

The United by Play Battle for Charity Esports Tournament livestream starts from 10AM to 6PM (PST). Teams are made up of streamers, content creators, pro players and college players, with each team representing a different charity. All donations will benefit the Starlight Children's Foundation, 1,000 Dreams Fund, StackUp, Boys & Girls Clubs of Hollywood, Paws Your Game and LANFest.

Sponsors of the event include NVIDIA, Seagate Gaming, the Las Vegas Infernos and Patriot Viper Gaming who have all generously donated cash and products for the prize packages. There are a total of 20 prize packages with a grand prize that includes a ViewSonic XG271QG gaming monitor, a custom gaming PC with NVIDIA 3080 graphics card and a Seagate Ironwolf 8TBHDD.

ViewSonic continues to develop gaming monitors for everyone ranging from the casual gamers to professionals and has a full line of award-winning models that deliver complete immersion and responsiveness for the ultimate gaming experience. Engineered with tournament-grade features, these monitors are designed to give players the edge needed for any gaming environment.

About ViewSonic

