BREA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a global leader in visual solutions, unveils two new projectors—the X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro. Designed to elevate the console gaming experience, these projectors deliver images with QHD (1440p) resolution at a lightning-fast 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring ultra-smooth gameplay and detailed visuals on a screen larger than 100 inches. Complementing the native 4K UHD visual performance, built-in Harman Kardon speakers provide cinema-quality sound, while the integrated Google TV provides seamless access to a broad spectrum of streaming options, creating a truly immersive and all-encompassing home entertainment experience.

ViewSonic Unleashes Next-Level Console Gaming with the New X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro Projectors

"Compared to traditional gaming displays, projectors offer an unmatched immersive experience and greater setup flexibility, so it's no surprise that they're becoming increasingly popular in console gaming," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Reflecting this trend, last year we introduced the world's first 'Designed for Xbox' gaming projectors, the X1-4K and X2-4K, which set new industry standards and have consistently received positive feedback from the market. We are now excited to launch their upgrades, the X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro. These models not only enhance visuals but also feature a built-in Google TV system, providing a comprehensive solution that caters to a wide range of home entertainment needs."

Unparalleled Immersion for a Next-Level Gaming Experience

The X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro projectors elevate gaming immersion to unprecedented levels. These models offer QHD (1440p) resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate, enabling stunningly smooth gameplay with clarity on screens larger than 100 inches. An ultra-low 4.2ms input lag and a 240Hz refresh rate (at 1080p resolution) allow competitive gamers to fully engage with the action, experiencing every moment with unmatched precision and responsiveness.

With the 0.65-inch DMD chip of a high native contrast ratio, the projectors bring the darkest scenes to life with exceptional clarity and depth, allowing users to enjoy every detail. Additionally, paired with built-in Harman Kardon speakers, the X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro deliver theater-quality sound, transforming every gaming session into a cinematic experience.

An All-in-One Home Entertainment Solution

The X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro projectors blend gaming and entertainment with ease, serving as all-in-one entertainment hubs. With built-in Google TV, the projectors offer direct access to leading streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+, eliminating the need for additional systems or dongles. Users can enjoy their favorite streaming content in stunning 4K UHD resolution with HDR enhancement, offering crystal-clear and dynamic visuals. This streamlined experience is further enhanced by HDMI eARC support, enabling the integration of external sound systems and creating a captivating audio-visual environment ideal for both cinematic viewing and gaming.

Effortless Installation for Immersive Entertainment

With their easy installation features, the X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro projectors seamlessly transform any space into an advanced gaming or home theater setup. The X1-4K Pro is equipped with vertical lens shift, allowing users to effortlessly adjust the vertical position of the projected image without needing to physically move the projector, effortlessly adapting to existing interior designs. Meanwhile, the short-throw X2-4K Pro excels in compact spaces, capable of projecting a large 100-inch display from just 1.5 meters away. Both models feature H&V keystone correction along with 4-corner adjustment for precise image tuning, ensuring perfectly shaped projections even from the side.

Product availability and pricing vary by country. In the U.S., only the X1-4K Pro will be available, with sales starting late October. Both models are expected to launch in Asia starting November and in Europe from January 2025. For more information, please visit the product websites below or contact your local sales representative or distributor.

X1- 4K Pro product page https://www.viewsonic.com/global/products/projectors/X1-4K%20Pro

Pro product page X2- 4K Pro product page: https://www.viewsonic.com/global/products/projectors/x2-4k%20pro

Pro product page: https://www.viewsonic.com/global/products/projectors/x2-4k%20pro X1- 4K Pro & X2- 4K Pro product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djWRTj9ZNvM

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

