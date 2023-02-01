ViewSonic's All-in-One LED Displays Elevate the Visual Experience in Diverse Industries from Workplace and School to Hotels and Museums

BREA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, showcases its innovative All-in-One LED Display solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023 in Spain (31 Jan to 3 Feb). The exhibiting solutions include the 216" LED Display with 4K UHD resolution which facilitates large-scale collaborative onsite or hybrid events in corporate offices and the 135" LED Display Solution Kit with a foldable screen that can be moved freely between event spaces to set up swiftly. Furthermore, use cases in various sectors were introduced, showing how ViewSonic delivers outstanding audiovisuals to all customers across the corporate, education, hospitality, and exhibition industries.

"ViewSonic has been developing solutions for customers that need to scale up their digital equipment with immersive audiovisual performances. Thus, we created the All-in-One LED displays to solve the pain points of traditional LCD and LED video walls," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of the Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "At ISE, we are proud to present the advantages that our customers have benefited from our solutions. From the vibrant images, user-friendly features to the elegant design that can harmoniously merge with any environment. We want to give all visitors an unforgettable viewing experience."

ViewSonic's All-in-One LED Display is a total solution which integrates display, image stitching, power supply, and control systems into one device, offering easy installation, intuitive operation, and effortless maintenance. Thanks to the company's advanced LED technology, the solution delivers a seamless large-sized presentation up to 216" in a 5mm thin frame and down to 25mm slim design.

Stunning Visuals for Bright Room Viewing at Schools

ViewSonic's All-in-One LED displays deliver bright and vivid images, even if they are installed in an environment with strong ambient light. The New Taipei Jhangshu International Creative Technical High School installed a 163" All-in-One LED Display in its foyer as a display wall for their International Education classes and is also used to carry out external activities with guests. Despite the installed location having large windows at the side, the clear images are unaffected by the sunlight throughout the day.

While the Georgia Military College, an accredited public military junior college in the U.S., opted for the 163" All-in-One LED display to replace an old projector in the President's boardroom. The clarity delivered by the LED display makes small text on calendars or spreadsheets more legible, making communication more efficient at meetings. Furthermore, teachers can connect wirelessly to the display via mobile devices and multiple users can easily share screens at the same time.

Enhanced Collaboration in Large Conference Rooms

The Stadtwerke Krefeld, a public utility holding company in Germany, upgraded their 100-pax conference hall with the 216" LED display, turning the space into a modern facility for large-scale collaborative events like employee training, business meetings, and press conferences. With vivid images and room-filling audio, the audience can see and hear clearly regardless of the lighting condition and where their seats are. Moreover, its built-in OS is compatible with the company's existing IT setup, offering higher flexibility to expand its IT infrastructure.

Greater Flexibility and Faster Setup to Move Between Venues

ViewSonic's latest application of the foldable 135" LED Display Solution Kit at the Gaia Hotel Bandung in Indonesia provides maximized convenience to upgrade the hotel's event spaces into cinematic venues for meetings, weddings, and conferences. With its foldable large screen, Harman Kardon speakers, and a motorized floor stand with 360° silent wheels, the large display can be moved effortlessly between 26 meeting and event spaces to deliver fantastic audiovisuals instantly. It does not only save time and labor but also spared the hotel from potential expensive renovations.

Another application is at the A.M. Architekturmuseum der TUM in Germany, using the 135" All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit for the "Taiwan Acts!" architecture exhibition. With the pre-assembled system in a movable flight case, it could be unboxed and setup with two people in 10 minutes, significantly reducing preparation efforts so the curators can focus on the art itself.

