ViewSonic's ColorPro Professional Monitor Series Wins TIPA World Award 2021 for its High Standard of Color Performance

"ViewSonic has always kept creatives at the forefront of our product innovations and collaborated with designers, photographers, and videographers to balance design and functionality in our offerings," said Oscar Lin, Head of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "This recognition by TIPA, whose members are among the most influential and knowledgeable creative experts in the photography industry, validates the ColorPro Professional Monitor's industry-leading color accuracy and user-centric design that makes it the choice of creatives worldwide."

VP2768a is one of many state-of-the-art monitors in ViewSonic's ColorPro Professional Monitor series which serves as the ideal solution for creative work, such as photography, design, and video editing. More than outstanding color performance, VP2768a stood out in this year's TIPA award applications with its user-first approach in providing an integrated workflow that helps clear desktop clutter by recognizing that numerous forms of input and output are part of the creative process.

For example, the DisplayPort output allows for a double-monitor chain and connecting a computer via the USB-C port enables the transfer of all data through a single cable while an integrated USB 3.0 hub handles keyboard, mouse, and flash drives. Its USB-C one cable solution, designed with enterprises and design studios in mind, also includes Ethernet connectivity, making wired connections more reliable than wireless network connections.

The TIPA Award is the latest feather in the VP2768a's cap after Pantone validation. Validated by Pantone, VP2768a delivers exceptional color reproduction and meets the requirements of the Pantone Matching System of colors with top-tier color accuracy. It can reach 100% sRGB color coverage and features hardware calibration.

VP2768a was also tested by the globally acclaimed safety and quality expert organization, TÜV SÜD, becoming the world's first monitor to offer TÜV SÜD-tested color blindness modes. Designers can activate the Simulation mode to review their designs and verify that it is accessible for color blindness and people with CVD issues. Users who have color blindness can activate the Color Filter mode to better see onscreen details.

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

