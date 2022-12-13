Achieving 4,000 ANSI Lumens of Brightness with Optimal Energy Efficiency

BREA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has announced its latest LS610WH and LS610HDH LED projectors of the Luminous Superior Series. The projectors boast bright images and lifespans of 30,000 operating hours, ideal for enterprises and schools that want a cost-effective projection solution without sacrificing image quality.

ViewSonic’s LS610 Series LED Projector Brings Greater Brightness and Value for Business and Education

"Our LS series provides a wide range of projector lineups to address the pain points of current lamp-based projectors - environmental issues and high maintenance costs. With the addition of the LS610 series, we provide businesses and education with greater choices from 2,000 to 4,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness levels to upgrade collaborative spaces," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "More advanced lamp-free projectors are coming next year that will assist customers to achieve their goals in a sustainable manner."

Consistent Bright Visuals in Any Lighting

Featuring the latest 3rd generation LED technology, the new LS610 series is an innovative 4,000 ANSI Lumens LED projector, delivering consistently bright images - perceptually as bright as lamp-based projectors with 5,000 ANSI lumens. The advanced model, LS610HDH, projects vivid images in 1080p full HD. With their powerful visual capabilities, they are ideal for meeting rooms and classrooms that need to be brightly lit at all times, ultimately, increasing productivity during presentations.

Efficient, Sustainable Solution with Low Maintenance

Besides the incredible visual performance, the LS610 series requires minimal maintenance by offering an incredible 30,000-hours-long lifespan - equivalent to running the projector for more than 20 years (4 hours per day). It also features a raft of energy and time-saving features, including instant power on and off - no need to wait for the projector to warm up or cool down, making collaboration work more efficient.

The lamp-free LS610 series frees users from the hassles of lamp replacement and toxic mercury from the lamp light source. This offers a better solution with high brightness at a lower cost for efforts of maintenance, further contributing to a greener and more cost-efficient workplace.

Effortless Setup and Versatile Applications

The LS610 series offers an effortless setup in middle to large-sized conference rooms, training rooms, and classrooms. It features easy image adjustments of comprehensive horizontal and vertical keystones along with 4 corner correction, empowering presentations with large images, impressive clarity, and vivid colors in a variety of contexts.

Moreover, the series can be installed at any angle vertically to project images onto a range of surfaces from walls, floors to ceilings, allowing them to be used at events, exhibitions, and receptions. The seamless large images with high brightness and resolution offer an immersive viewing experience in any space. For instance, it can be adopted for simulating indoor golf or for edge-blending in galleries.

