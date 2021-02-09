ViewTrade Holdings Wins 2021 Bronze Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewTrade Holdings, an industry veteran helping global fintechs, banks, broker-dealers and advisors access the U.S. equity and options market efficiently and at low cost, was named winner of a 2021 Bronze Stevie® Award in the "Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year—Financial Services Industries" category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

ViewTrade's Client Services and Support Team has been serving customers around the world for two decades. With associates located in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and across the U.S., their tireless approach to doing all they can to provide operations support to their B2B clients has been a key reason for the firm's consistent, organic growth—even through major crises such as September 11th, the 2008 global financial crisis, and most recently Covid-19.

Their passion is rooted in the belief that financial services is a people business and there is no substitute for having a live, knowledgeable person to contact as needed. Team members reside in multiple time zones and collectively have fluency in more than a dozen languages, to ensure 24/7 service is always available for each of their clients.

"Winning a Stevie Award is a significant accomplishment for ViewTrade and one we are very proud of," said James St.Clair, Managing Director of ViewTrade Holdings. "It is a recognition of our team's hard work and commitment to excellence. They are consistently recognized by clients for their skill, their knowledge, and their proactive approach to helping navigate even the most complex business decisions -- they work tirelessly to help make our customers happy and successful."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes, across 51 nations and in virtually every industry were considered in this year's competition.

Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

About ViewTrade Holdings:

Founded more than 20 years ago, ViewTrade Holding Corp., and its subsidiaries ViewTrade Securities, Inc. and Orbis Systems, Inc., provide turnkey white-labeled retail brokerage, technology, content, customer engagement and advisor solutions to brokerage firms, banks, and financial firms worldwide. Additionally, by utilizing Orbis Systems, these companies have access to a one-stop solution for their every fintech need including, turnkey APIs, expert consultation, fast deployment, integrated compliance and more.

Media Contact

Alex Attanasio

JConnelly for ViewTrade Holdings

973-934-5100

[email protected]

SOURCE ViewTrade Holdings