ViewTrade Launches NextGen Platform, Enabling Financial Firms Around the World to Expand Offerings to Retail Customers

Firm Also Introduces Expanded Support for Fixed Income, Complex Options, Mutual Funds, ETFs and Global Access Across its WealthTech Suite

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewTrade Holding Corporation ("ViewTrade"), the force that fuels digital finance, today announced through its technology subsidiary the official launch of NextGen, the B2B2C retail trading platform that enables financial institutions around the world to deliver differentiated investing experiences while complementing their existing offerings. ViewTrade also unveiled details for its 2024 product roadmap, which includes increased support across all asset classes, including more robust offerings for fixed income and options, and expansion into additional global markets to offer a full and flexible suite of solutions for retail brokers and investors worldwide.

Designed to reduce time to market and the cost of delivering a fuller portfolio of financial services to retail customers, NextGen is built on a comprehensive and modern technology stack that can connect with any broker, custodian or third-party technology. NextGen is tailored to the needs of firms anywhere in the world in search of a white-labeled investment platform – from banks and brokers to providers of embedded investing, retirement planning, alternative investing, foreign exchange trading, research and content, as well as multinational financial institutions and financial advisors.

Alongside enhancements to ViewTrade's premier solution for advisors, OneView, the launch of NextGen represents a powerful combination for wealth management, retail brokerage, and related markets. As part of ViewTrade's holistic suite of technology, brokerage and global market access services, NextGen is a turnkey solution for firms who wish to introduce or enhance their retail investing and wealth management offerings.

With NextGen, ViewTrade's clients can offer their retail customers:

A white-labeled investing experience, fully customizable both visually and functionally, available as a mobile- and desktop-ready responsive web app in addition to native iOS and Android applications

A modern interface for trading stocks, options (including complex, multi-leg strategies), ETFs, mutual funds, UCITS, fixed income and more

Multiple languages, including complete support and top-to-bottom UI localization for right-to-left (RTL) languages

Market news and watchlists

Historical performance/trading history

Simplified deposits/withdrawals

Advanced charting, screeners and technical tools

Robust security and data encryption measures

Beyond NextGen, ViewTrade plans continued enhancements to OneView, including:

Support for a broader range of fixed income use cases and transaction types

Additional cross-border mutual fund capabilities

Expanded access to international markets

Additional software deployment options, including on-premises and cloud-hosted

With demand for faster, more efficient and modern WealthTech solutions growing around the world, ViewTrade's end-to-end technology offerings decrease the complexity inherent in engaging different vendors for each phase of the investment lifecycle, encompassing everything from digital onboarding to trading to long-term wealth management. Additionally, ViewTrade provides robust, easy-to-use APIs, SDKs and connectivity to facilitate cross-border investing with solutions for KYC, order management and trade execution, market data, tax support, regulatory compliance, custody, clearing and more.

"We are excited about the official launch of NextGen as part of our ongoing mission to provide the most innovative solutions to established and emerging financial institutions and their customers all over the world," commented ViewTrade CEO, Tony Petrilli. "We are continuously adapting and improving our solutions based on client feedback and market trends, ensuring that investors are empowered to make informed decisions while capitalizing on emerging opportunities. At the same time, we are continuing to advance the state of the art across the entire range of our solution set: from digital onboarding to regulatory reporting, order management and execution to custody and clearing. ViewTrade succeeds when our clients succeed."

With these ongoing enhancements, ViewTrade strengthens its position as the premier partner for businesses pursuing digital transformation within financial services. By offering their B2B2C services globally, wealth management professionals, investment advisors and all manner of financial institutions and fintechs can continue to rely on ViewTrade's innovation and expertise to bring differentiated, customer-centric offerings to market.

About ViewTrade Holding Corporation

ViewTrade is the force that fuels digital finance throughout the world. We provide the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in our third decade, our approach has helped 300+ firms – from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors – create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 20 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, we help our business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

For more information, visit https://viewtrade.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Securities and brokerage services provided by ViewTrade Securities Inc. ("ViewTrade Securities") a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. Technology and business solutions provided by Orbis Systems Inc. ("Orbis"). Orbis and ViewTrade Securities Inc. are affiliated and collectively referred to (with other affiliates) as "ViewTrade". This communication is not an offer to buy or sell securities and is not a recommendation regarding any investment or investment strategy. Investing involves risks and past performance is no guarantee of future results.

