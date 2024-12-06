ViewTrade Partners with Moment to Expand Access to Fixed Income Markets for Investors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewTrade, a global provider of technology solutions for financial services, has announced a strategic partnership with Moment, a leading fixed income execution platform. This partnership will enable investment advisors to offer fractional investments in fixed income portfolios, enhancing accessibility for investors.

ViewTrade Partners with Moment

Through the integration of Moment's API suite with ViewTrade's Advisory Account Platform, advisors will be able to allocate client assets to fixed income strategies, which include treasury and corporate bonds. The platform provides real-time analytics, optimized portfolios, and trade execution, enabling investors to access fixed income products that have traditionally been challenging to reach.

"We are excited to partner with Moment to enhance our fixed income offering," said Barry Bernstein, Managing Director, COO Technology Services, at ViewTrade. "This collaboration allows us to provide investors with access to investment strategies previously available only to institutional clients. With fractional investing, we aim to reduce barriers and welcome more investors into the fixed income market."

Dylan Parker, CEO of Moment, added, "This partnership with ViewTrade marks a significant step in our mission to democratize access to fixed income markets. By leveraging our technology alongside ViewTrade's extensive experience, we can empower advisors to offer innovative solutions tailored to retail investors' needs."

Moment's platform empowers ViewTrade's research, trading, and advisory clients by delivering a unified solution for fixed income portfolios. Advisors can browse strategies, view detailed analytics, and allocate assets to fixed income models with ease. Through fractional allocations, ViewTrade and Moment aim to broaden the spectrum of retail investors benefiting from professional fixed income management.

About ViewTrade

ViewTrade is a provider of global investment and trading technology solutions that power cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. ViewTrade provides the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in its third decade, ViewTrade's approach has helped 300+ firms – from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors – create the differentiating investment experiences their customer's demand. With clients in over 30 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, ViewTrade helps its business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

For more information, visit viewtrade.com.

About Moment

Moment provides modern fixed income trading technology, market data, and portfolio management to wealth platforms. Based in NYC's Financial District, Moment empowers its partners with a cutting-edge Order & Execution Management System (OEMS), Risk Management System (RMS), Portfolio Management System (PMS) and Data & Analytics Platform. Moment powers fixed income trading for platforms with over $100B in assets and has raised $20M from Andreessen Horowitz, Venrock, and the Henry Kravis Family Office.

Disclaimer: Investment in fixed income products involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. Fractional investing may not be suitable for all investors, and past performance is not indicative of future results. ViewTrade and Moment do not guarantee any returns or performance metrics. Investors should consult with a qualified financial advisor to assess their individual circumstances before making investment decisions.

