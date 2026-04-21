ViGenCell's VT-EBV-N Selected for Oral Presentation at ASCO 2026

Phase 2 study of EBV-specific T cell therapy to be presented at a leading oncology meeting

SEOUL, South Korea, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViGenCell Inc. (KOSDAQ: 308080), a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in South Korea focused on advanced cell therapies, today announced that results from its Phase 2 clinical study of VT-EBV-N have been selected for an oral presentation at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2026.

The ASCO Annual Meeting, to be held from May 29 to June 2, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois, is one of the world's largest and most influential oncology conferences, where cutting-edge clinical data are presented and discussed among oncology experts. Among the thousands of abstracts submitted each year, only a limited number are selected for oral presentation, representing a highly selective subset of accepted submissions.

The presentation will be delivered by Dr. Young-Woo Jeon of Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital, who served as the principal investigator of the study.

VT-EBV-N is an Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-specific T cell therapy being developed for the treatment of NK/T-cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive malignancy with a high risk of relapse.

According to the company, the Phase 2 study demonstrated clinically meaningful outcomes, supporting the potential of VT-EBV-N as a differentiated therapeutic option in this setting. Detailed results will be presented during the official session at ASCO 2026.

"Being selected for an oral presentation at ASCO highlights the clinical strength and growing momentum of our program," said Pyung-Suk Ki, Chief Executive Officer of ViGenCell. "We look forward to sharing the full data with the global oncology community and further accelerating our global development and partnering efforts."

About VT-EBV-N

VT-EBV-N is an autologous EBV-specific T cell therapy designed to selectively target EBV-infected tumor cells. The therapy is being investigated for its potential to reduce relapse risk and improve clinical outcomes in patients with NK/T-cell lymphoma. Detailed clinical data from the Phase 2 study will be presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2026.

About ViGenCell Inc.

ViGenCell Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in South Korea, focused on the development of immune cell therapies, including both allogeneic (NK cell-based) and autologous (T cell-based) approaches.

The company operates its own GMP manufacturing facility and collaborates with a network of clinical institutions to advance its pipeline through clinical development, with a focus on delivering real-world therapeutic impact.

Its lead program, VT-EBV-N, has completed a Phase 2 study in NK/T-cell lymphoma. In addition, ViGenCell is developing next-generation cell therapy programs based on its EiNK™ platform in collaboration with Therabest, including 'VC302' for glioblastoma and 'VC420' for hepatocellular carcinoma, both currently in preclinical development.

SOURCE ViGenCell Inc.