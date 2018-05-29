Vigene Biosciences Named Emerging Growth Company of the Year at 2018 Corporate Growth Awards

"The Corporate Growth Awards are highly competitive," said Howard Rothman, Corporate Growth Awards Committee Member and Vice President of Wealth Management at UBS Financial Services Inc. "Every year, ACG National Capital receives over a hundred nominations for businesses and deal teams representing a wide variety of different business areas. I am excited to celebrate the success of Vigene for their win and for being the only winner from the biotechnology industry."

"This award recognizes the achievement of Vigene thus far and the hard work of the entire Vigene team," said Dr. Zairen Sun, CEO of Vigene. "We are very excited and honored to receive the 2018 Emerging Growth Company of the Year Award for our success. We look forward to making major contributions in the field of gene and cell therapy."

About Vigene Biosciences

Vigene Biosciences is a leader in viral vector-based gene delivery for both life science research and gene therapy applications with the mission to make gene therapy affordable. Vigene offers research-grade as well as FDA- and EMA-compliant cGMP production for AAV, lentivirus, and adenovirus with proven technologies and track records. For more information, visit www.vigenebio.com or www.vigenegmp.com.

About ACG National Capital

ACG National Capital, a chapter of the international association, ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) that serves Washington, D.C., northern Virginia and southern Maryland, drives middle-market growth and increases deal flow. It provides unparalleled opportunities for networking, deal making and professional development for individuals involved in building corporate value through M&A, strategic partnerships, organic growth and capital funding. For more information, visit www.acgcapital.org or the ACG online publication at www.acgcapitalblog.com.

