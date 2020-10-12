Vigene Strengthens Management Team Critical Executive as Business Expansion Continues

Ms. McGlaughlin, a long-term Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) industry senior executive, comes to us with 27 years of experiences in biologics manufacturing and development. She has served on the executive management teams of BioLexis, BioVectra, EirGenix, Selexis S.A., Natrix Separations, Cytovance Biologics, Avecia Biotechnology (now Fuji Diosynth), and Patheon. Ms. McGlaughlin is also a Colonel in the US ARMY Reserves with experience as a Joint Information Warfare Planner and commanding at the Brigade level. Ms. McGlaughlin earned her BS from Norwich University and master's degrees from Capella University (ABD), US ARMY War College, and University of Massachusetts Boston.

"Vigene Biosciences continues our track record of strong growth. We're strengthening our leadership team with the addition of Molly McGlaughlin. Ms. McGlaughlin is an experienced leader in the CDMO field," said Dr. Zairen Sun, President and CEO of Vigene Biosciences. "Ms. McGlaughlin has led the significant growth of CDMOs to execute and deliver projects on time while upholding stringent quality and compliance standards. I am confident that the addition of Ms. McGlaughlin will be complementary to our rapidly growing organization and will greatly enhance Vigene's capabilities to meet the increasing demand for viral vector and plasmid manufacturing," said Zarien Sun, Ph.D., CEO of Vigene Sciences.

"I am very excited to be part of this fast-growing organization; and am confident about the prospect of enhancing Vigene's leadership position in the global viral vector and plasmid development and manufacturing field," commented Ms. McGlaughlin.

Earlier this year, Vigene Biosciences announced the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, including a brand new cGMP facility with a 51,000-square-foot process development and cGMP manufacturing facility.

About Vigene Biosciences

Vigene Biosciences is an award-winning world leader in plasmid and viral vector development and manufacturing. Vigene features integrated plasmid and viral vector production and analytical service offerings from its 71,000 sq ft of state-of-the-art facility with 10 GMP cleanroom suites. Vigene's mission is to make gene therapy affordable. On basic research side, Vigene is developing, manufacturing, and distributing state-of-the-art AAV, lentivirus, retrovirus, adenovirus and plasmid-based reagents including HHMI/Janelia Research Campus AAV Biosensors. On the cGMP clinical production side, Vigene combines the proven production technologies with rigorous regulatory compliant cGMP production to meet the needs and expectations of clinical and commercial clients. Vigene offers FDA and EMA compliant cGMP production for AAV, lentivirus, adenovirus, retrovirus, and plasmids to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies, governmental agencies and non-profit organizations.

