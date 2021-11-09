Vigeo Therapeutics Announces New Phase 1/2 Data from its Expansion Study of VT1021 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 2021 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Ma., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigeo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced new clinical data from its Phase 1/2 expansion study evaluating the single-agent activity of VT1021 in subjects with pancreatic cancer and recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). The data is being presented in the poster session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 2021 Annual Meeting, taking place from November 10-14, 2021.

VT1021 is a first-in-class compound that induces the expression of Tsp-1 in the tumor microenvironment (TME). Tsp-1 then blocks the CD47 immune checkpoint and reprograms the CD36 receptor to induce tumor cell apoptosis, inhibit angiogenesis, and reprogram macrophages from the M2 to M1 phenotype. In the completed open-label, multicenter Phase 1/2 study (NCT03364400), the safety and preliminary anti-tumor efficacy of single-agent VT1021 was evaluated in subjects enrolled in both dose escalation and dose expansion cohorts. Results of the all-comer escalation cohort were presented at SITC in 2020. In 2021, Vigeo is presenting the results of the expansion cohorts, which focused primarily on pancreatic cancer and rGBM, as well as other indications.

In the pancreatic cancer expansion cohort, VT1021, when administered as a single agent, was able to induce a reduction in tumor volume in 38% of subjects with measurable disease. VT1021 was able to reprogram the immune reactivity of the TME as evidenced by an increase in cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) as well as in the ratio of M1:M2 macrophages. These findings suggest that VT1021, in addition to its single agent activity, could be a potent and synergistic combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

Consistent with the reprogramming of the TME, Tsp-1 expression was significantly increased by VT1021 treatment across all tumor types. Induction of Tsp-1 protein was observed in circulating PBMCs, platelets and plasma, along with mRNA levels in PBMCs. Additionally, analysis of paired biopsy samples revealed increased Tsp-1 accumulation in MDSCs in the TME. Taken together these findings validate of the biological activity of VT021 via the induction of Tsp-1 in the TME.

"We are highly encouraged by the new data being presented at SITC, which demonstrate both a favorable safety profile for VT1021 as well as early signals of efficacy in pancreatic cancer - especially for those subjects with tumors expressing high levels of both CD47 and CD36," said CEO Jim Mahoney, "Out of 14 patients, 5 patients showed reduction in tumor burden. Based on these findings, we believe that VT1021, a dual-CD47/CD36 modulating agent, has strong potential as a treatment for pancreatic cancer patients."

Vigeo plans to initiate Phase 2/3 studies in both pancreatic cancer and rGBM during the first half of 2022. Vigeo will present additional results from the GBM expansion cohort at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Conference in November 2021 in Boston, MA.

Details for the SITC 2021 presentations are as follows:

Title: Clinical update of VT1021, a first-in-class CD36 and CD47 targeting immunomodulating agent, in subjects with pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors stratified by novel biomarkers

Presenter: Marsha Crochiere, PhD, Director of Translational Sciences, Vigeo Therapeutics

Session: Virtual Poster Hall

Poster #: 369

Date and time: A copy of the poster will be available on-demand starting Friday, November 12th at 7:00 AM ET

Title: Development of Thrombospondin-1 as a clinical pharmacodynamic biomarker for VT1021, a first-in-class therapeutic agent that reprograms the tumor microenvironment.

Presenter: Jian Jenny Chen, PhD, Director Scientific Research and Development, Vigeo Therapeutics

Session: Virtual Poster Hall

Poster #: 375

Date and time: A copy of the poster will be available on-demand starting Friday, November 12th at 7:00 AM ET

About VT1021

Vigeo's lead asset, VT1021, is a first-in-class dual modulating compound that blocks the CD47 immune checkpoint and activates the apoptotic and macrophage reprogramming activity of CD36. The result of the dual modulating activity is the induction of apoptosis as well as an increase in both CTL:Treg and M1:M2 macrophage ratio. The biological/therapeutic activity of VT1021 is mediated by the stimulation of thrombospondin-1 (Tsp-1). Through these dual-modulating effects VT1021 reprograms the tumor microenvironment (TME) from one that is immune suppressive, or "cold," to immune enhanced (or sensitized), or "hot," that are more susceptible to attack from the immune system. Vigeo is developing VT1021 as a therapeutic agent across a range of cancers, with a current focus on solid tumors.

About Vigeo Therapeutics

Based in Cambridge, MA, Vigeo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering novel cancer therapies. The company is building a first-in-class drug development pipeline being led by VT1021, its dual-modulating compound that blocks the CD47 immune checkpoint and reprograms CD36 mediated activities. Single-agent VT1021 has been investigated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors, and is currently progressing to late-stage clinical development.

For more information visit vigeotherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

