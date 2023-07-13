Vigeo Therapeutics Provides Clinical Update on VT1021 Treatment of GBM Expansion Patient

Vigeo Therapeutics

13 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigeo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering novel cancer therapies, is pleased to announce that a complete response patient (CR) in Glioblastoma (GBM) cohort from first in human study VT1021-01 (NCT03364400) has now completed 3 full years of dosing with VT1021. When joining the study in July of 2020 the patient had a recurrent case of GBM. After multiple cycles of dosing with VT1021, the tumor was no longer detectable. Now, after 3 years of dosing the tumor continues to be undetectable on regular MRI scans.

"The Vigeo Team continues to be encouraged at how well this patient has responded to VT1021 therapy" said Jing Watnick, COO of Vigeo Therapeutics, "Vigeo is currently testing the potential of VT1021 therapy in both newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM patients as part of an ongoing phase II/III clinical study (NCT03970447)."

VT1021 is a first-in-class compound that, by binding to MDSCs, induces the expression of thrombospondin-1 (Tsp-1) in the tumor microenvironment (TME). Tsp-1 blocks the CD47 immune checkpoint and engages CD36 to induce tumor cell apoptosis, inhibit angiogenesis, activate cytotoxic T cells (CTL), and reprogram macrophages from the M2 to M1 phenotype. Vigeo recently reported the outcome of a GBM cohort of recurrent subjects treated with VT1021 as a single agent in which a group of 22 evaluable subjects with rGBM, 3 had a complete response (CR), 1 had a partial response (PR), and 6 had stable disease (SD) with an average study duration of over 120 days. Historically, rGBM patients have a response rate of less than 5% and a median progression free survival of 48 days.

About VT1021
Vigeo's lead asset, VT1021, is a first-in-class dual-modulating compound that blocks the CD47 immune checkpoint and activates CD36, which induces apoptosis in tumors and endothelial cells, and increases the M1:M2 macrophage ratio. VT1021 achieves these biological effects via stimulation of thrombospondin-1 (Tsp-1). The goal of these dual-modulating effects is conversion of immuno-suppressive, or "cold," tumors that that are associated with poor response to immuno-oncology agents, to immuno-stimulated, or "hot," tumors that are more susceptible to attack from the body's immune system. Vigeo is developing VT1021 as a therapeutic agent across a range of cancers, with a current focus on solid tumors.

About Vigeo Therapeutics

Based in Cambridge, MA, Vigeo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering novel cancer therapies. The company is building a first-in-class drug development pipeline being led by VT1021, its dual-modulating compound that blocks the CD47 immune checkpoint and reprograms CD36 mediated activities. VT1021 has been investigated as a single agent in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors, and is currently undertaking late-stage clinical studies. For more information visit vigeotx.com

