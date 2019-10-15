Vigeo Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigeo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to reprogram the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME), today announced that Jing Watnick, president and chief executive officer, will present at the BIO Investor Forum on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 am PT at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

A live webcast of the session will be streaming here and accessible through the "News" page of Vigeo's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About VT1021

Vigeo's lead molecule, VT1021, is a small peptide agent derived from prosaposin (Psap) that triggers Tsp-1 production, which in turn reprograms the tumor microenvironment and makes it inhospitable for tumor growth. Pre-clinical results have demonstrated that VT1021, when administered systemically, can cause tumor regression in animal models at both the primary and metastatic sites. VT1021 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1, open label, multicenter trial that assesses the drug's safety, tolerability, and preliminary anti-tumor efficacy. The trial's dose escalation phase was launched in late 2017, and the expansion phase will begin in the fourth quarter of 2019. An interim readout is expected in the second half of 2020.

About Vigeo Therapeutics

Based in Cambridge MA, Vigeo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapeutics to effectively treat multiple types of cancer and improve the lives of patients. The company is building a first-in-class drug discovery pipeline that reprograms the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) and is the first, and only, company developing therapies designed to stimulate Tsp-1 expression by replicating the biological activity of prosaposin (Psap). For more information please visit vigeotherapeutics.com.

SOURCE Vigeo Therapeutics