Vigeo Therapeutics to Present Results from Its Phase 1 Study Evaluating VT1021 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigeo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to reprogram the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME), today announced that data from its Phase 1 study evaluating VT1021 in patients with advanced solid tumors will be presented at a poster session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress, September 27-October 1 in Barcelona, Spain.

Vigeo is developing therapies that target the TIME via induction of thrombospondin-1 (Tsp-1) by replicating the biological activity of prosaposin (Psap). Tsp-1 is a naturally occurring, potent anti-tumorigenic protein that has been shown to reprogram the TIME and block tumor growth and progression.

"The more we study VT1021 in the clinic, the more reason we have to believe that it may significantly benefit patients by prolonging stable diseases and shrinking target lesions," said Jing Watnick, Ph.D., M.B.A., chief executive officer of Vigeo. "We look forward to initiating the expansion cohorts, in which patients will be enrolled based on tumor types and CD36 expression. This will help us understand the safety and efficacy of VT1021 in selected indications, including but not limited to ovarian cancer, triple negative breast cancer, pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma."

VT1021 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

The dose escalation phase of the first-in-human study with VT1021 is near completion. Through the first eight dose levels tested, VT1021 has been shown to be safe and well tolerated, with no serious drug-related adverse events. Enrollment for expansion cohorts in specific tumor types is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

"The data continue to suggest that Vigeo's VT1021 is safe and well tolerated, and Tsp-1 induction has been observed both in circulation and in the tumor microenvironment. This confirms VT1021's pharmacodynamic effect, which initiates the reprogramming of the TIME from one that is tumor-promoting to one that activates the immune system and is tumor-inhibiting," said Gregory Berk, MD, chief medical officer of Vigeo.

Presentation information is as follows:

Session Type: Poster Session

Title: A Phase 1 open label dose escalation trial evaluating VT1021 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Session: Developmental Therapeutics and Tumor Biology

Abstract: #2683

Date & Time: Saturday September 28, 2019 from 12:00PM to 1:00PM CET

Location: 456P

Presenter: Michael Cieslewicz, Ph.D., Vice President, Program Management and Operations, Vigeo Therapeutics

About VT1021

Vigeo's lead molecule, VT1021, is a small peptide agent derived from Psap that triggers Tsp-1 production, reprogramming the tumor microenvironment and making it inhospitable for tumor growth. Pre-clinical results have demonstrated that VT1021, when administered systemically, can cause tumor regression in animal models at both the primary and metastatic sites. VT1021 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1, open label, multicenter trial that assesses the drug's safety, tolerability, and preliminary anti-tumor efficacy. The trial's dose escalation phase was launched in late 2017, and the expansion phase will begin in the fourth quarter of 2019. An interim readout is expected in the second half of 2020.

About Vigeo Therapeutics

Based in Cambridge MA, Vigeo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapeutics to effectively treat multiple types of cancer and improve the lives of patients. The company is building a first-in-class drug discovery pipeline that reprograms the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) and is the first, and only, company developing therapies designed to stimulate Tsp-1 expression by replicating the biological activity of prosaposin (Psap). For more information please visit vigeotherapeutics.com.

Media contact:

Liza Sullivan

liza@argotpartners.com

Tel: 617-340-6073



SOURCE Vigeo Therapeutics

Related Links

http://vigeotherapeutics.com

