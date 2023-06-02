Vigeo Therapeutics will present New Clinical and Immune Profiling Data from Ph I/II Expansion study in GBM Patients in ASCO Poster Oral Session

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigeo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced new data from its Phase I/II expansion study evaluating single-agent activity of VT1021 in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). The data will be presented by Dr. David Peereboom of Cleveland Clinic in a poster discussion session tomorrow, June 3, 2023, from 4:30 – 6:00 PM at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting being held June 2 – June 6, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

VT1021 is a first-in-class compound that, by binding to MDSCs, induces the expression of thrombospondin-1 (Tsp-1) in the tumor microenvironment (TME). Tsp-1 blocks the CD47 immune checkpoint and engages CD36 to induce tumor cell apoptosis, inhibit angiogenesis, activate cytotoxic T cells (CTL), and reprogram macrophages from the M2 to M1 phenotype.

In a phase I/II clinical study in solid tumors (NCT03364400) VT1021 demonstrated promising single-agent clinical activity against recurrent glioblastoma. Among 22 evaluable subjects with rGBM, 3 had a complete response (CR), 1 had a partial response (PR), and 6 had stable disease (SD) with an average study duration of over 120 days. One subject continues to receive VT1021 treatment and has been on study for almost 3 years with no remaining measurable lesion. Historically, rGBM patients have a response rate of less than 5% and a median progression free survival of 48 days.

Confirming the role of VT1021 in altering the tumor microenvironment, immune profiling of the GBM patients on the study showed beneficial and sustained changes in CTL parameters and PD-L1+ MDSCs that correlated with response. Specifically, CR/PR subjects showed decreases in PDL1+ MDSCs along with an increase in total CTLs, proliferating CTLs, and CTL/Treg ratio. In contrast, SD and PD subjects exhibited no change or decrease in these three CTL parameters.

"The demonstration of the effect of VT1021 on the tumor immune microenvironment and the correlation with clinical outcome are encouraging signs in the development of new therapies for GBM patients" said Dr. David Peereboom of Cleveland Clinic. "To further advance VT1021 as a therapy for GBM, Vigeo is studying the potential of VT1021 in both newly diagnosed and recurrent subjects in an ongoing phase II/III clinical study (NCT03970447)" said Dr. Jing Watnick, COO and co-founder of Vigeo Therapeutics.

Presentation

Title: Immune profiling in patients with glioblastoma treated with VT1021 in a phase I/II expansion study.

Date & Time: Saturday June 3, 2023 from 4:30PM – 6:00 PM

Abstract Session: Central Nervous System Tumors

Abstract: 409504

Location: Board # 378

Presenter: David M. Peereboom, MD Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic

About VT1021

Vigeo's lead asset, VT1021, is a first-in-class dual-modulating compound that blocks the CD47 immune checkpoint and activates CD36, which induces apoptosis in tumors and endothelial cells, and increases the M1:M2 macrophage ratio. VT1021 achieves these biological effects via stimulation of thrombospondin-1 (Tsp-1). The goal of these dual-modulating effects is conversion of immuno-suppressive, or "cold," tumors that that are associated with poor response to immuno-oncology agents, to immuno-stimulated, or "hot," tumors that are more susceptible to attack from the body's immune system. Vigeo is developing VT1021 as a therapeutic agent across a range of cancers, with a current focus on solid tumors.

About Vigeo Therapeutics

Based in Cambridge, MA, Vigeo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering novel cancer therapies. The company is building a first-in-class drug development pipeline being led by VT1021, its dual-modulating compound that blocks the CD47 immune checkpoint and reprograms CD36 mediated activities. VT1021 has been investigated as a single agent in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors, and is currently undertaking late-stage clinical studies. For more information visit vigeotx.com

