Vighter, LLC. Launches Cybersecurity Backed by Trust Lockdown™

According to FBI crime reporting, cybercrime resulted in over $2.7 billion in damages nationwide this year – an annual increase of more than $1.3 billion. Few small to medium businesses and government agencies have proactive defenses in place to protect themselves against emerging cyberthreats; despite the fact that 43% of cyber-attacks target small business and 60% of those attacked are unable to continue operations 6 months later. As organizations continue to be attacked by cybercriminals "it is clear there is a need for an effective cybersecurity solution which prevents attacks before they happen", said Jeremy Calvert, COO of Vighter.

With the incorporation of Trust Lockdown into Vighter's cybersecurity service offerings the company hopes to simplify cybersecurity for small organizations and agencies through a product that efficiently manages untrusted programs while stopping 100% of ransomware and malware. The nature of cyberattacks is constantly evolving and reliance upon reactive antivirus technology leaves organizations vulnerable to zero-day attacks. Trust Lockdown technology was built from the ground up to address these weaknesses and to proactively block untrusted code by default.

Most antivirus programs won't identify the threats until hours later, meanwhile your organization may have already been compromised. Trust Lockdown operates differently, if an app isn't trusted, it won't run. Period. With Trust Lockdown, your organization will be backed by security that prevents ransomware and wiper attacks, prevents fully undetectable malware (FUD), prevents zero-day malware infections, prevents AWL Hash Collisions spoofing, eliminates remediation work by IT staff and offers unique protection again malicious insiders.

Trust Lockdown is so efficient at identifying threats, including fully undetectable malware, that clients are often surprised at the amount of malicious code already inside their systems. To date, Vighter's cybersecurity professionals have identified malware in every network during live demonstrations of the product. To protect small enterprise customers from cyber-attack, Vighter is offering a 30-day trial of Trust Lockdown for free.

Vighter is a service-disabled veteran-owned business founded in 2005 to provide critical support for challenging programs around the world. The company provides staffing and cybersecurity services. Vighter is ISO 9001:2015 registered SDVOSB firm verified by the Center for Veterans Enterprise.

