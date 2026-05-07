Vigil Protocol Launches: AI-Powered Family Financial Orchestration Platform for Affluent Households

Vigil maps, audits, monitors, and activates a household's complete financial life so either spouse can navigate it independently.

CALABASAS, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigil Protocol today launched its AI-powered family financial orchestration platform, built for couples with household assets of $1 million to $30 million. The platform maps accounts, documents, professionals, instructions, and beneficiaries into one authoritative household system, audits it for gaps and conflicts, monitors it for changes, and activates it when the household needs to act.

"Most affluent households do not have a financial problem, they have a coordination problem," said Cory Klippsten, Founder of Vigil Protocol. "From the outside, everything looks organized. In reality, the household often runs on one person's memory and one person's inbox."

The household financial picture often spans accounts, insurance, trusts, tax records, professional relationships, documents, and beneficiaries. And it often gets more complicated over time.

"The complexity is a byproduct of success," said Jeremy Showalter, Co-Founder of Vigil Protocol. "You built something worth optimizing, and it grew beyond what any one person can hold in their head. Vigil replaces the folders and spreadsheets with a verified household runbook either spouse can actually use."

Vigil users upload the documents they already have. Vigil's AI extracts the structure, including accounts, beneficiaries, professionals, provisions, dates, and coverage. The audit surfaces findings in multiple categories including beneficiary mismatches, document conflicts, stale information, and missing essentials. Each finding pairs an observation with a suggested question for the relevant professional.

Monitoring keeps the household map current over time. Regular check-ins, proof-of-access reviews, and readiness updates help keep verified information current. The result is a household runbook: a living inventory of the accounts, documents, professionals, and trusted contacts. If the household needs to activate the system, the spouse has a verified protocol the couple has already walked through together, with trusted contact verification and secure sharing with the household's professionals.

Vigil does not move money, store passwords, or provide financial advice. The platform is read-only and works alongside the attorney, CPA, financial advisor, and insurance agent the household already trusts.

Vigil is now available for households in the United States at www.vigilprotocol.ai.

About Vigil Protocol

Vigil Protocol is an AI-powered family financial orchestration platform built by Swan. Vigil helps households map, audit, monitor, and activate their complete financial lives so either spouse can navigate the system with confidence. Vigil Protocol was founded by Cory Klippsten, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Swan, and Jeremy Showalter, Chief Business Officer of Swan.

About Swan

Swan is a financial technology company built to serve affluent and high-net-worth clients. The company operates a multi-custodial platform, with SOC 2 controls and a brand trusted in sensitive financial contexts. Swan's first business, Swan Bitcoin, helps clients take direct ownership of Bitcoin and secures more than $1 billion in assets. Vigil Protocol is Swan's newest product.

Media Contact:

Kris Conesa

C-Suite Media Strategies

Kristopher Conesa

[email protected]

www.csuitepr.com

305-975-5934

SOURCE Swan