Vigilant Aerospace Deploys FlightHorizon TEMPO at Infinity One Oklahoma Spaceport

BURNS FLAT, Okla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigilant Aerospace Systems has installed its FlightHorizon TEMPO airspace management system at Infinity One Oklahoma Spaceport near Burns Flat. The installation provides advanced airspace surveillance and automatic detect-and-avoid using long-range mobile radars. The installation is part of the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA) project to develop a national launchpad for both military and civilian autonomous aircraft and spacecraft in western Oklahoma.

Radars Supporting FlightHorizon TEMPO at Infinity One Oklahoma Spaceport Live aircraft tracking using FlightHorizon TEMPO at Infinity One Oklahoma Spaceport

The deployment is part of a multi-year agreement to support advanced uncrewed aircraft development and operations. The system is designed to track aircraft across thousands of square kilometers around the spaceport during high-speed flight testing and manages multiple networked radars, transponder receivers, and other data sources to display a live airspace picture. The system provides automatic "Detect-and-Avoid" for collision avoidance, real-time traffic display on a 3D map, data logging and built-in reporting. The system is cloud-based, can be used from anywhere, and can reduce reliance on chase aircraft and teams of ground observers during autonomous aircraft flights.

The deployment gives Oklahoma unique capabilities to support beyond visual line of sight drone testing, advanced air mobility development and future spaceplane activity. Current coverage is approximately 5,000 square kilometers, with plans to expand to roughly 10,000 square kilometers.

"This is a key milestone in building out the infrastructure required for a national proving ground for long-distance, autonomous flight testing," said Doug Wood, State Manager for Advanced Air Mobility at ODAA. "FlightHorizon provides the robust traffic management system required—a standards-based, multi-sensor-ready solution that can grow with future military, cargo UAS, and air taxi operations."

Kraettli L. Epperson, CEO of Vigilant Aerospace, said, "With the emergence of autonomous aircraft as both a factor in national security and the future of the aviation industry, installing systems to enable autonomy has become a priority. We are proud to support this effort in Oklahoma."

For additional information, contact River Cordova at [email protected] or (405) 445-7224.

ABOUT VIGILANT AEROSPACE SYSTEMS

Vigilant Aerospace is the leading independent developer of multi-sensor detect-and-avoid and airspace management software for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS or drones). The company's product, FlightHorizon, is based on two NASA patents and uses multi-source data to display a real-time picture of the air traffic around a UAS and to provide automatic avoidance maneuvers to prevent collisions. Vigilant Aerospace is based in Oklahoma City.

SOURCE Vigilant Aerospace Systems