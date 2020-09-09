Vigilant Biosciences Announces New Website Launch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigilant Biosciences, Inc. ("Vigilant"), a leading innovator and developer of solutions that aid in the early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancer, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at http://www.vigilantbiosciences.com/ . The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to aid clinicians and patients in making well informed decisions related to early oral cancer detection.

The new comprehensive website brings together years of science, research and new technology along with the company's mission: to save lives by providing a more effective, early detection solution for oral and oropharyngeal cancer. The revamped website encompasses information on who is at risk for oral cancer, the science behind the BeVigilant RAPID test, the technology of the BeVigilant Platform and why test for oral cancer.

"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to clinicians, patients and anyone seeking information on early detection of oral cancer and Vigilant Biosciences' product, the BeVigilant RAPID Test," said Nicole Chimenti, Vigilant Biosciences' Global Marketing Director. "This website redesign truly ties together all of our years of science, passion and technology in one place and allows each visitor to have the same experience and access to our information and education on oral cancer."

Vigilant Biosciences' new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches, events, distributor contacts, essential oral cancer early detection information, and corporate milestones. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and to find a BeVigilant RAPID Test Distributor in their area.

About Vigilant Biosciences, Inc.

Vigilant Biosciences is a leading innovator and developer of solutions that aid clinicians in the early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancer. Vigilant's BeVigilant™ product line includes point-of-care testing that is simple, accurate and cost-effective, and empowers healthcare practitioners to improve lives through earlier intervention. The BeVigilant RAPID test is CE Marked and available in select international markets. The BeVigilant RAPID test is not available for sale in the U.S. For more information, visit

www.vigilantbiosciences.com.

Contact: Nicole Chimenti, 561-414-8292, [email protected]

SOURCE Vigilant Biosciences, Inc.

