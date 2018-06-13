Vigilant Solutions Acquires GunOps Investigative Tool for Law Enforcement

GunOps and DNAOps are web-based interactive investigation tools. GunOps allows law enforcement investigators and analysts to enter, visualize and access information about firearm-related crimes, forensic test results and armed criminals. DNAOps allows law enforcement to enter, visualize and access information about crimes where DNA has been recovered from crime scenes, using web-based mapping applications.

"By acquiring GunOps and DNAOps and integrating these solutions with our industry-leading law enforcement solutions and commercial ALPR data, we can provide law enforcement with the investigative and analytical tools they need to detect and disrupt more criminal enterprises," said Shawn Smith, Founder and President of Vigilant Solutions. "Most importantly, we are now well-positioned to help law enforcement combat the growing epidemic of gun crime. Our enhanced suite of offerings enables us to provide law enforcement the ability to help identify the G.E.T. – geography, event and time – of gun crime."

ShotCaller Global Inc. was established in 2009 to bring GunOps to market.

"We are excited to become part of Vigilant Solutions," said Rocky Edwards, Founder of ShotCaller Global Inc. and Co-inventor of GunOps. "The Vigilant Solutions team shares our passion for helping law enforcement to keep communities safe by reducing gun crime. As the ALPR data provider of choice for law enforcement, as well as a provider of facial recognition technology and ballistics analysis capabilities, Vigilant Solutions is widely recognized as a dedicated law enforcement partner. We look forward to working with the Vigilant Solutions' team to support law enforcement in its efforts to keep our communities safe and eradicate gun crime."

