Vigilant Solutions Bolsters Commercial LPR Database through Agreement with Plate Locate

Vigilant Solutions, through its Digital Recognition Network (DRN) operations, offers the largest commercially-gathered LPR dataset available to U.S. law enforcement via the LEARN investigative platform. LEARN offers advanced analytics along with agency-managed access controls and auditing. Today's announcement now provides Vigilant Solutions' law enforcement customers with access to over 100 million annual LPR detections.

"Analytics are made more powerful with additional data," said Shawn Smith, Founder and President of Vigilant Solutions. "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Plate Locate to further enable our law enforcement partners to use this additional data. Coupled with our LEARN analytic solution, law enforcement will be able to enhance its ability to combat crime and improve the safety of our officers, families and communities."

The data from Plate Locate has the same attributes as the existing data from DRN and only contains the text of the license plate, time, date, location coordinates and other information for auditing purposes. There is no personally identifiable information contained in the data, and it is legally gathered in publicly accessible areas. Law enforcement is only able to connect the anonymous letters and numbers of the license plate to a registered owner by accessing vehicle registration data contained in a completely different and state-controlled system used to access state owned DMV data. Access to state owned vehicle registration data is governed under the rules set forth in the federal Driver's Privacy Protection Act.

LEARN is also used to manage LPR systems deployed by law enforcement and to make investigative insights into the collected data. LPR data gathered by law enforcement systems remains the property of each respective agency and is managed by the agency according to their access controls, data sharing rules, and retention policies. The commercial datasets offered by Vigilant are provided to law enforcement to supplement their own LPR programs and empower their investigations. Law enforcement generated data is never shared or sold to commercial entities.

"We are equally as excited to be working with Vigilant Solutions," adds Jeremy Gonske, President of Plate Locate. "Vigilant Solutions' LEARN analytics, and the data behind them, have proven themselves to be an effective tool for law enforcement for the generation of investigative leads, ultimately leading to improved case closure and reduction of crime," said Mr. Gonske. "It is very rewarding to know that the combination of our data and Vigilant's advanced analytics will enable law enforcement to better protect and serve our communities while affording us the opportunity to be fully licensed and continue to grow our market share within the repossession industry."

About Vigilant Solutions:

Based in Livermore, California, Vigilant Solutions is an industry-leading pioneer of innovative intelligence solutions that help law enforcement protect officers, families and communities. For additional information, visit www.vigilantsolutions.com.

About Plate Locate:

Based in Spring, Texas, Plate Recon, LLC d/b/a Plate Locate is a nationwide repossession management company providing forwarding, license plate recognition and transportation services to the financial services industry. For additional information, visit www.platelocate.com.

Media contact:

Susan Crandall

516.384.6701

Susan.Crandall@VigilantSolutions.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vigilant-solutions-bolsters-commercial-lpr-database-through-agreement-with-plate-locate-300633358.html

SOURCE Vigilant Solutions

Related Links

http://www.vigilantsolutions.com

