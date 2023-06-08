VigiLanz Announces Expansion of Leadership Team with Addition of Jamie Dailey as Senior Vice President of Growth

25-year healthcare industry veteran brings with him demonstrated expertise
in leadership, revenue management, and strategic alliance partnerships

MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VigiLanz, a rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based clinical surveillance and patient safety technology, has announced the addition of industry veteran Jamie Dailey to their leadership team. He will serve as the company's new senior vice president of growth.

Jamie has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, and brings a deep understanding of how to scale healthcare organizations through the development of new markets, territory expansion, and strategic alliance partnerships.

"Jamie has an extensive skillset that, along with his infectious energy, will empower our team to seize growth opportunities to ensure more patients and hospitals are experiencing the benefits of safer care," said Hayley Burgess, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Clinical Officer at VigiLanz. "His extensive expertise and leadership will help to further propel our sales, marketing, and customer service efforts to even greater heights."

Prior to joining VigiLanz, Jamie held leadership roles at organizations such as Wolters Kluwer, Innovatient Solutions, Thomson Reuters, and Cerner. He earned his MBA in economics and finance from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, MO.

"Throughout my career I have had the opportunity to build sales pipelines, open new markets, expand existing territories, and scale organizations," said Dailey. "I am excited to now be joining one of the industry's most highly respected clinical partners and use my background to foster additional collaborations that will help hospitals streamline workflows and improve the quality of healthcare that is delivered to patients."

About VigiLanz
Founded in 2001, VigiLanz is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based clinical surveillance and patient safety technology. The firm is focused on advancing the delivery of data-driven care by transforming complex patient data into meaningful and actionable alerts in real time, helping clinicians identify opportunities to avoid or minimize harm, improve safety, and provide the highest quality healthcare. VigiLanz is a clinical partner to a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality and safety teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to innovative, real-time inpatient and outpatient care.

