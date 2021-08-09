VigiLanz Announces L. Hayley Burgess, Pharm.D, MBA, BCPP, CPPS as New Chief Clinical Officer

Dr. Burgess has more than two decades of pharmacy services, patient safety, and medication management system experience and has spearheaded successful initiatives to enhance medication safety and risk mitigation. She had most recently served as AVP, Pharmacy Services for HCA Healthcare . In this role, she developed the pharmacy services and medication management strategy and vision for 185 hospital and 120 ambulatory surgery center programs.

While at HCA, her accomplishments included leading the antimicrobial management program (achieving a yearly fifty percent antimicrobial drug spend reduction over baseline), leading the clinical pharmacist workflow program that reduced coded adverse drug events by sixty percent, and improving financial resiliency related to high-cost medications (resulting in millions of dollars in drug spend waste). Her team recently won the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) Cheers Award for the Clinical Pharmacist Workflow Model.

Previously she served as Director of Performance Improvement at TMIT, a medical research organization, and as a Supervisor of Clinical Pharmacy Specialties at Kaiser Permanente Colorado Division.

"We are excited to have a clinician as experienced and talented as Hayley join our leadership team. Her recent leadership role at one of the nation's largest healthcare providers—and her many accomplishments in pharmacy and care delivery system leadership—speaks to her ability to augment with unparalleled knowledge, innovation and strategy," said David Goldsteen, Chairman and CEO. "She has a broad, real-world vision and extensive knowledge that will greatly contribute to our team as we continue to push the boundaries to improve patient outcomes, clinical efficiency and operational efficiency."

Dr. Burgess serves as a charter member of the Tennessee Hospital Association's Medication Use and Safety Innovations Committee and Adverse Drug Event Prevention taskforce, in addition to being a charter member of the Board of Pharmacy Specialties Employer committee. She is also part of the CDC and Harvard Pilgrim research team leading the INSPIRE trial for smart antimicrobial decision prompts for prescribers.

Dr. Burgess earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University and her Healthcare MBA from Western Governors University. She completed a post-doctoral residency and clinical science research fellowship in Neurobiology and Psychiatric Pharmacology/Pharmacoeconomics at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. She is a Board-Certified Psychiatric Pharmacist (BCPP) and is a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS). Dr. Burgess is also an affiliate faculty member at Lipscomb University, the University of Tennessee, and Belmont University's College of Pharmacy.

"I am honored to join the exceptional VigiLanz leadership team and further the mission of providing innovative clinical surveillance services to the healthcare industry," said Dr. Burgess. "The dynamic software solutions we provide save lives, mitigate harm, and positively impact clinical services in hospitals and clinics with an intuitive workflow design. I am committed to our future success and the leadership role our organization's technology solutions play in redefining clinical workflows, providing exceptional services and designing the future of patient safety event surveillance. VigiLanz' ability to design meaningful clinical and safety measures, trends, and dashboards for healthcare system consumption is revolutionary!"

About VigiLanz

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz (www.vigilanzcorp.com) is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based clinical surveillance, safety, quality, and risk solutions. The firm is focused on aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes and support preventive care. VigiLanz is a clinical partner to a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality and safety teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to innovative, real-time inpatient and outpatient care.

For More Information

John Gonda

(616)-309-4888

[email protected]

SOURCE VigiLanz

Related Links

https://vigilanzcorp.com

