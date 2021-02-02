VigiLanz Ranked No. 1 by KLAS Research for Infection Control and Monitoring and Pharmacy Surveillance for Fourth Straight Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VigiLanz, a clinical surveillance company, today announced that it has earned 2021 Best in KLAS designations from KLAS Research for Infection Control and Monitoring and Pharmacy Surveillance. This is the fourth year VigiLanz has been recognized by KLAS as a leader across both areas, and brings its total count of KLAS awards to 10. VigiLanz was also recognized in previous years in the Antimicrobial Stewardship category, which KLAS folded into Pharmacy Surveillance this year.

VigiLanz products earned Best in KLAS across two segments in the "2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services" report, released on February 2:

Infection Control and Monitoring

Earning a score of 93.7, VigiLanz's Dynamic Infection Control Monitor is a seamless, real-time automated monitoring system that works with an organization's EHR. Its exception-based alert system puts all patient records under continuous surveillance to alert decision makers in real time of potential infections, MDROs, isolation candidates, organism clusters, conditions of concern, and reportable infections. The surveillance is based on a sophisticated set of customizable rule engines.

"VigiLanz has been really good through the COVID-19 crisis because every time we need a new test, I just email the vendor, and they add it to the product. The vendor's help has been a blessing."

- Physician, August 2020, klasresearch.com

Pharmacy Surveillance

Earning a score of 91.1, VigiLanz's Dynamic PharmacoVigilance product acts as a bridge between a hospital's pharmacy and lab information systems, automating the comparison of patients' drug usage with lab results, then presenting the potential for adverse drug event reduction. Based on the system's built-in rule sets or hospital-specific guidelines, it automatically generates warnings and alerts that help clinicians make appropriate drug therapy decisions.

"The product is extremely easy to use, and that has to be a big part of our success. Something that is hard to use or clunky wouldn't work for our teams' workflow. It doesn't matter how good the quality of the material is; a clunky product wouldn't work because we are moving at such a fast pace.

- Manager, June 2020, klasresearch.com

In addition, VigiLanz's Antimicrobial Stewardship product monitors antimicrobial therapy to ensure appropriate use, including unnecessary antibiotic therapy, de-escalation opportunities, positive rapid diagnostic test results, drug-bug mismatches, and opportunities for antibiotic "time-outs." The Antimicrobial Stewardship dashboard shows usage and resistance trends across the organization, is Meaningful Use 3 certified, and is certified by the National Healthcare Safety Network for easy, direct reporting on antibiotic use.

"I have found VigiLanz to be really helpful with their ability to fine-tune a rule and screen out a lot of noise. So we are getting exactly what we need. We can tease out geography, look at specific organisms, or look at different time frames. This is very powerful and very easy to do in the system."

- Director, January 2020, klasresearch.com

"In what's proven to be a particularly challenging year for our hospital customers, we're extremely proud to continue our recognition by KLAS four years in a row," said VigiLanz Chairman and CEO David Goldsteen, MD. "We know our customers rely on us when they need it most—whether that's triaging COVID-19 cases, monitoring the use of specific pharmaceuticals during a shortage, or saving clinicians time providing real-time alerts and reports so they can focus more on patients. It's our job to help hospitals keep patients safe, and we're honored to see the glowing feedback from this past year."

Best in KLAS is a recognition given to vendors for outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for the software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. Rankings are based on customer surveys of North American healthcare leaders, administrators, clinicians, and others who interact with the solutions.

Selected commentary collected about VigiLanz Infection Control and Monitoring and Pharmacy Surveillance, January 2021 © 2021 KLAS. Visit klasresearch.com for a complete view.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers and payers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS gathers insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly represents the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About VigiLanz

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz (www.vigilanzcorp.com) is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based clinical surveillance solutions. The firm is focused on aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes and support preventive care. VigiLanz supports a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality and safety teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to real-time inpatient and outpatient care.

Media Contact

Boh Hatter

(410) 790.9570

[email protected]

SOURCE VigiLanz

Related Links

http://www.vigilanzcorp.com

