Vigilis AI and Security Executive Council Partner to Advance How Uniformed Security Teams Operate in Real Time

SEATTLE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigilis AI, the AI-powered operating system for physical security, and the Security Executive Council (SEC), the leading research and advisory organization, announced their strategic partnership today.

The partnership brings together Vigilis AI's operational technology and the SEC's expertise in helping security leaders improve organizational effectiveness and reduce risk — with a shared focus on advancing industry discussions around security force optimization and augmentation. This includes how real-time operational intelligence and AI-enabled workflows can help improve frontline execution, workforce consistency, communication, and decision-making across distributed security environments.

Physical security is entering a new era — one where AI unifies people, sensors, and intelligence in real time. Post this

Vigilis AI was founded to address a longstanding operational challenge in physical security: most systems are built to document incidents after they occur rather than support officers in the moment. Through its voice-first AI assistant, VAL (Vigilance, Assistance, Leadership), the company enables security officers, supervisors, and security leaders to access guidance, execute workflows, document activity, and communicate operational intelligence in real time.

As part of the collaboration, Vigilis AI and the SEC will work together on industry education, executive engagement, strategic advisory discussions, and solution innovation initiatives designed to help security leaders modernize operational execution while improving visibility, responsiveness, and decision-making across distributed environments.

"For too long, security teams have been asked to manage growing risks with disconnected systems and limited visibility," said Dan Wachtler, founder and CEO of Vigilis AI. "We believe the industry is entering a new era — one where AI unifies people, sensors, and intelligence to help organizations operate more effectively, respond more quickly, and better understand their security risks and posture in real time. I'm excited to partner with the Security Executive Council. I've known Bob and the SEC for over 25 years and have long respected their contributions to the profession."

The collaboration also reflects a broader industry shift toward operationally integrated security programs combining people, processes, intelligence, and technology into unified risk-management ecosystems.

"Security leaders are increasingly looking for solutions that move beyond passive reporting and help organizations operate more intelligently in real time," said Bob Hayes, managing director of the Security Executive Council. "Vigilis AI brings a unique operational perspective to the market by focusing on frontline execution, communication, and decision support. We look forward to working together to explore how emerging technologies can support more effective and resilient security operations."

Vigilis AI is currently deploying VAL across multi-site security environments, including commercial real estate, mobile patrol operations, and enterprise security programs seeking greater operational consistency, reporting quality, and real-time situational awareness.

About Vigilis AI

Vigilis AI is building the operating system for modern physical security operations. The company's AI-powered platform connects security officers, supervisors and security leaders through voice-first workflows, real-time field guidance and operational intelligence improving frontline execution, reporting quality and decision-making across sites.

At the center of the platform is VAL — Vigilance, Assistance, Leadership — an AI-powered field supervisor designed to support security teams directly in the flow of work. By standardizing how Security Officers are trained, guided and documented, VAL from Vigilis AI helps security organizations reduce operational blind spots, strengthen accountability and continuously improve protection of people, assets and brand over time.

About the Security Executive Council

The Security Executive Council (SEC) is a leading research and advisory organization dedicated to helping security leaders make informed decisions, reduce organizational risk, and demonstrate business value. Through research, advisory services, and practitioner-led insights, the SEC supports security leaders across a broad range of industries and operational environments.

SOURCE Vigilis AI