Vigo Video Upgrade Introduces New Features To Discover, Create And Be Rewarded

Cardi B, Tyra Banks, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled, Team 10 and more perform 15-second videos for Vigo's 'Tag You're It' challenge to build the longest video streak online

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vigo Video announces the release of the newest version of the beloved short-form video platform that allows everyone to become Directors of their life's moments. Celebrities and influencers including Cardi B, Tyra Banks, Wiz Khalifa and Dove Cameron are sharing their behind-the-scenes stories with Vigo's #tagyoureit contest to grow the longest multi-person video streak ever. Anyone can jump into the video streak by recording their take of the stars' "Tag You're It" challenges. Vigo is rewarding the top 100 original videos using #tagyoureit with 1,000,000 of in-app virtual currency, known as 'Flame' points. Vigo invites its community of independent artists and creatives to join the the challenge by downloading the mobile app and playing digital tag.

With Vigo's editing tools, camera filters, special effects, and extensive music library, making and sharing personalized videos and slideshows is easy! Starting May 11, Vigo Video will launch a new motion gesture feature called Rain Control giving creators the ability stop the rain, at least on camera. Now Vigo users who want to make it rain can defy the laws of gravity and let the rain fall down, change directions or even freeze on cue - with just a simple hand gesture.

The upgraded Vigo also makes use of highly advanced AI technology to offer a personalized video feed to each user. The embedded AI learns about user's interests and preferences through interactions with content, providing an extensive and increasingly high-quality feed specific to each new experience when they open the app.

Vigo Video believes everyone has a story to tell, be it grand adventures or little moments that fill every day. Discover and create content on Vigo to celebrate them all with Vigo's videos and slideshow creation tools available for iOS and Android devices at https://bit.ly/2r2yeqT.  

See how celebrities are kicking off their new #tagyoureit challenges here:

About Vigo Video
Vigo Video is an original short video platform for people to share their stories and showcase their talent. Vigo Video empowers users with easy-to-use video editing tools, stickers and special effects to capture vivid moments for sharing and to connect with people in the Vigo community with similar interests.

Vigo Video Upgrade Introduces New Features To Discover, Create And Be Rewarded

