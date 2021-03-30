Vigorate Digital Solutions Selects Pivotree for AWS Managed Services

The leading digital Strategy 2 Execution agency chose Pivotree for its client-first approach and expertise in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Cloud Managed Services.

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leader in frictionless commerce solutions, today announced it has been selected by Vigorate Digital Solutions — a best-in-class Toronto-based digital Strategy 2 Execution agency — as its AWS Managed Services provider.

As the only gold status consulting partner of Salesforce Marketing Cloud in Canada, Vigorate builds and hosts ancillary products that help power the platform for clients across all industries and sizes. Most recently, Vigorate managed its AWS hosting internally, and will now partner with Pivotree to leverage the company's competencies in AWS, which include Marketing and Commerce, Oracle, and Retail.

"We've worked with Vigorate on physical server hosting in the past, and we're excited to welcome them back as a cloud client," said Chris MacLean, General Manager of Cloud at Pivotree. "Years ago, they made the strategic decision to migrate to the cloud, but experienced disappointment with other managed service providers. We're extremely pleased to partner with them to migrate their full AWS ecosystem — including databases, web services, and sFTP servers — under our umbrella of trusted AWS Cloud Managed Services."

"In seeking help with our AWS cloud migration, we knew we needed not only a partner with a deep level of AWS expertise, but also a company that truly puts their clients first — and that's what led us directly back to Pivotree," said Adam Johnston, COO of Vigorate. "Based on our previous experience with their team, we knew we would have a partner that exceeds our expectations, is professional and efficient, enjoyable to work with, and will always work to put our success first."

With over 200 customer applications hosted on the cloud, Pivotree has developed deep expertise and knowledge managing infrastructures on a spectrum of hosting providers. Pivotree is an Advanced Consulting Partner on the AWS Partner Network, offering benefits and services such as proactive automation and monitoring for the commerce infrastructure, ISO and PCI -compliant security, and a vast network of global infrastructure resources to support international merchants' expansion plans.

To learn more about Pivotree's AWS Managed Services, click here.

About Vigorate Digital Solutions

Vigorate Digital provides comprehensive digital marketing Strategy-to-Execution, Marketing Operations, and Marketing Technology solutions for some of North America's largest brands and agency partners. By integrating an array of marketing platforms into their 1:1 marketing programs — including Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Datorama, Customer360Audiences, Interaction Studio, Adobe Campaign, and Uberflip — Vigorate Digital activates data from email marketing, crm, ecommerce, online engagement, social login and registration, and other sources, and applies the resulting customer insights into outstanding automated marketing campaigns that guide consumers along the customer journey to actual sales. Learn more at www.vigoratedigital.com.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global provider of commerce, data management, cloud and cybersecurity solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.