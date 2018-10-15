Viguerie's PAC Launches New Video And Internet Campaign to BRAND Democrats as Encouraging Mob Violence

MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard A. Viguerie, Chairman of FedUpPAC.org, today announced the launch of a new video, titled STOP THE DEMOCRAT MOBS , aimed at Independent and Democrat voters for the 2018 midterms.

In the coming days, the video will be emailed to millions of Democrat, Independent, and Republican voters in 7 key Senate races (FL, MO, MT, IN, NV, AZ, WV) and 20 close House races.

Also, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, other social media, and space ads will be used to promote the video to millions more.

Viguerie and FedUp PAC have been leading the efforts for conservatives to Nationalize the Election around the violent, far-left, socialist policies and positions of the new Democrat Party.

Titled "Stop The Democrat Mobs" using their own words, the video and social media campaign tells the story of Democrat Party leaders Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, encouraging mob violence.

To view the video through Twitter click this link: https://twitter.com/FedUpPAC/status/1055455847218905091.

Richard A. Viguerie revolutionized American politics in the 1960s by using political direct mail to create and grow the conservative movement.

FedUp PAC Chairman RICHARD A. VIGUERIE, is often called the "Funding Father of the conservative movement." Viguerie transformed American politics in the 1960s and '70s by pioneering the use of direct mail as a means for conservatives to bypass the mainstream media. He serves as the chairman of American Target Advertising a 75-person direct marketing firm and of www.ConservativeHQ.com. The author of a number of books on politics and the conservative movement, Viguerie's latest book is TAKEOVER: the 100-year War for the Soul of the GOP and How Conservatives Can Finally Win It. As Chairman of FedUp PAC, Mr. Viguerie's pre-election appeal to Catholic voters in the key states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio are credited by many with helping swing the 2016 election to Donald Trump.

