VII International government relations Forum will bring together experts from 7 countries in Washington

Date: March 6, 2023

Time: 11.00 – 16.00

Venue: National Press Club (Washington, DC)

Address: 529 14th St NW, Washington DC 20045, USA

Announcement

On March 6, 2023, the International GA Professionals Association (IGAPA) will hold the Seventh International GR Forum at the National Press Club.

The GR forum led by IGAPA is one of the central international events that brings together leading experts in the field of government relations, advocacy and lobbying, as well as representatives of related professions: consultants, lawyers, political technologists from all over the world.

The forum will present best practices in the field of relations with government agencies, as well as discuss global challenges for the GR industry. Forum works as a platform for experience exchange and cooperation and has 8-year history.

One of the central topics on this year will be the advocacy of Ukraine's interests in the world. In this block of discussion to addition to practices, Kateryna Odarchenko will present at the Forum a project on the activities of the Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA" and their projects on advocacy of Ukraine, democracy building and analytics about Russian disinformation.

Among the speakers

Kateryna Odarchenko is a well-known political consultant and public figure, partner of SIC Group, which is engaged in advocacy of Ukrainian interests, preparation of lawsuits against Russia, as well as analytical support of counteraction to Russian disinformation.

Stephen Blank is a senior fellow at the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies and Hudson Institute, a noted expert on Russian foreign and defense policy and international relations in the former Soviet Union and an expert on European and Asian security, including energy issues.

Victoria Spartz is an American politician of Ukrainian descent. Ex-senator of the state of Indiana. In 2021, she began serving as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Zhanar Suleimenova is a well-known public figure, politician, expert on the development of public administration of small and medium enterprises and education in Kazakhstan.

Participation in the VII International GR forum confirmed the representatives of nine countries: Ukraine, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Great Britain, Canada, USA. Partners: SIC Group, Institute for democracy and development "PolitA"

The program and all speakers of the VII International GR Forum can be found here: https://igapa.net/?p=1829

Accreditation of journalists to cover the VII International GR Forum: https://forms.gle/3iHGSuYbdJ2AuS5s9

