VIIA Launches Innovative New Gummy Lineup With More Strengths And Effects For All Cannabis Users

Over the last year, the company has been fine-tuning its award-winning gummies to create products with varying strengths and effects, so that new and returning customers can easily find the products they need with ease. VIIA now offers four effect-based gummy lines (sleep, focus, relief, love) at four strengths (zero, low, medium, and high-THC).

"Our new effect and strength-based system takes the guesswork out of cannabis. For a new cannabis user who needs pain relief, we offer THC-free and low-strength gummies with that effect. For experienced cannabis users looking for a sleep aid, we have high-strength THC products with that effect. Our goal is to offer something for everyone and help guide each customer's decision-making journey," explains VIIA's founder Max Mckendry.

Each gummy line incorporates botanical supplements and vitamins to enhance the intended effects:

Sleep gummies now include L-Theanine and Passion Flower to promote relaxation

Focus gummies now include B12 and Alpha-GPC to support clarity and cognitive function

Relief gummies now include 5-HTP and L-Theanine to support well-being and recovery

THC-free products now include functional mushrooms such as lion's mane and reishi

The new and improved gummy formulas are packed with terpenes, cannabinoids, and botanical supplements, making them the most potent edibles on the market while remaining federally legal. The vegan-friendly gummies are available in vibrant citrus and berry flavors, sweetened with organic tapioca syrup and citrus pectin.

"Most cannabis companies are white-labeling generic formulas and pushing out expensive yet infective products. At VIIA, we take an innovative approach and use the entire hemp plant to make high-potency products accessible to everyone," Mckendry notes. "You get 5x more value with a VIIA gummy than any other industry-leading brand."

In celebration of the new gummy lineup and website relaunch, customers can take 15% off their next order using the discount code Herb15. Stay up to date with promotions and announcements by following @viiahemp on Instagram or visiting the company's website at www.viiahemp.com .

About VIIA

Founded by Max Mckendry in 2018, VIIA emerged from a personal struggle with chronic pain, and the search for a natural remedy. This exploration led Max to the benefits of hemp, a discovery that would lay the foundation for the company. Now a pioneer in the industry, VIIA crafts high-quality, effective, and accessible products designed to enhance everyday experiences. The company takes an innovative approach to cannabis, blending powerful cannabinoids with all-natural active ingredients to deliver the most pure and potent products on the market.

SOURCE VIIA Hemp Co.