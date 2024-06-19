VIIA Unveils Fresh New Website And Rebrand For The Modern Cannabis Consumer

The new look and feel of VIIA is closely aligned with its dedication to clean ingredients, everyday wellness, and intentional cannabis consumption. Everything from the logo to the product packaging has been refreshed and modernized.

The sleek website boasts an intuitive interface, making it easy and approachable for new and returning customers to discover CBD and THC products that fit their everyday lifestyles. New navigational tools have been added to help customers browse VIIA's extensive range of gummies, vapes, topicals, pre-rolls, and flower. Products are now categorized by the following:

Shop-by-effect: browse products based on a desired feeling or outcome, including sleep, focus, relief, and love

Shop-by-potency: browse products based on preferred THC strength levels, including zero (0mg THC), low (2mg THC), medium (5mg and 10mg THC), and high (20mg THC and above)

Shop-by-ingredient: shop by individual ingredients, including CBD, Delta-9 THC, THCA, CBG, and CBN

"Our goal has always been to simplify cannabis so that everyone can experience its benefits. Whether you're new to CBD and THC or you're an experienced user, our new website will help you discover products that fit seamlessly into your everyday routine," said Max Mckendry, founder of VIIA. "More and more people are reaching for cannabis as a means to enhance their daily lives, and VIIA is here to make it as accessible as possible."

The website relaunch and rebrand is a testament to VIIA's growth and success in the cannabis industry over the last five years. In 2018, Mckendry brought the first-ever roll-on CBD topical to market. The company has since become a trusted source for federally legal cannabis products , with over 500,000 active customers in all 50 states.

To explore the new website, visit www.viiahemp.com . As a special offer, customers will receive a 15% discount on their next order using the code Herb15. Stay up to date with promotions and announcements by following @viiahemp on Instagram.

About VIIA

Founded by Max Mckendry in 2018, VIIA emerged from a personal struggle with chronic pain, and the search for a natural remedy. This exploration led Max to the benefits of hemp, a discovery that would lay the foundation for the company. Now a pioneer in the industry, VIIA crafts high-quality, effective, and accessible products designed to enhance everyday experiences. The company takes an innovative approach to cannabis, blending powerful cannabinoids with all-natural active ingredients to deliver the most pure and potent products on the market.

