VIIAA Announces New Hires

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIIAA is growing! In order to better serve clients and members, VIIAA is pleased to announce its move to new office space at 475 Allendale Road, Suite 200, King of Prussia, PA 19406. This location has allowed for the opportunity to grow the VIIAA team, and the association is pleased to announce the following new appointments:

VIIAA

Allie Williams ; Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer

; Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer Christina Kaczanowski ; Director of Client Relations

; Director of Client Relations Brett Wallach ; Legal Sales Manager

These additions to the staff demonstrate VIIAA's commitment to furthering its reach, broadening its service, and development of vital new content for clients and members.

Brett A. Sokolow, Esq., Founder & Chair, offered that:

"VIIAA has been experiencing a strong upward trajectory. Quadrupling the headquarters space gives us a conducive new professional home, with room to grow in the future, as well. With the growth of the organization, we've made several key hires to strengthen our infrastructure and client-facing service capacities. We've been very fortunate with our hiring to have quickly found very talented professionals for each of the positions we've advertised, and they add immense value to our team!"

VIIAA's Mission

VIIAA provides a professional membership association for those who are responsible for compliance with Title VII in the workplace, including Title VII Officers/Administrators, Workplace Investigators, Corporate Attorneys, Diversity and Inclusion Officers, and HR Professionals. VIIAA offers the depth of expertise employers need to more effectively address #MeToo incidents and other workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and discrimination on the basis of sex, gender, race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion, age, and other protected classes. VIIAA is dedicated to developing best-in-class professional resources and offers professional development to help members to deliver on the promise and legal requirement to provide equitable and inclusive workplaces.

Join VIIAA!

Media Contact:

Michelle Issadore

229348@email4pr.com

610-993-0229

SOURCE Title VII Administrator Association