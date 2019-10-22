Viibrant, Inc. announces the launch of Viibrant XE

CARRBORO, N.C., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viibrant is excited to announce the launch of Viibrant XE, an affordable, self-managed, resident engagement mobile app for senior living communities. Over the last 4 years, Viibrant has primarily served Continuing Care Retirement Communities with the leading resident engagement platform on the market, digital signage, in-house TV, and voice recognition technology. In this time, Viibrant has learned how to navigate different communities and their unique needs. We have also identified the need in the senior living space for an easy solution without a significant time and money investment. Viibrant wanted to find a way to appropriately serve the communities that want a solution they can build and maintain on their own. One that is affordable and accommodates communities operating on an enterprise level. From all of these observations, Viibrant XE was born.

Viibrant XE is in an out-of-the-box solution that puts the power in the palm of the communities' hands. Through the administrative dashboard, admins can configure the mobile app in totality, with little to no previous technology experience, at their own pace. For organizations that manage multiple sites or communities, enterprise administrators can disperse content and manage aesthetics to one or multiple communities within that enterprise from a single dashboard.

While Viibrant XE encompasses many features that Viibrant builds into web portals, mobile apps, and kiosks everyday, we will continue to serve those communities that need custom, integrated solutions. Viibrant's core suite of solutions will undergo tremendous advancement of its own in mid-2020.

Viibrant XE will officially launch at the National LeadingAge Conference in San Diego, Monday, October 28 - Wednesday, October 30. We will be offering communities their first month of Viibrant XE FREE, with months following ranging in pricing based on whether the community is an individual site or a multi-site.

Individual site: $300/per month

Multi-site: $499/per month + $50/per month for each added community.

Communities will never be charged an implementation fee and can cancel at any time.

"Many companies would not consider creating a product that rivals solutions they have spent years developing. We invited this opportunity because we knew there was a need to fill, that even our own offerings could not satisfy for every community. Viibrant XE will further advance the mission we strive for every day: to empower senior living communities by tailoring technology to simplify and connect. We will never stop innovating and challenging ourselves." -- Criston Leopard, Managing Director, Viibrant

About Viibrant:

Viibrant is a resident engagement platform for senior living communities. Viibrant simplifies the completion of tasks such as dining reservations, event registration and service requests, and encourages connection and engagement through an easy-to-use dashboard that manages all of your solutions from Digital signage and inhouse TV, to mobile apps, web portals, and kiosks around the community. Learn more about Viibrant at http://www.viibrant.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Viibrant, Inc.

Peyton Ware

Director of Communications

C: (804)837-8583

peyton@viibrant.com

SOURCE Viibrant

