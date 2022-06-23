Viielentra Disrupts Life Insurance Industry By Giving Away Free Scholarships Worth Up To $62,720 To All Families Purchasing Life Insurance

Limited time promo – ends July 15, 2022

CLIFTON, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly launched digital life insurance company Viielentra recently partnered up with the nation's largest college planning and funding organization SAGE Scholars, Inc. which is allowing the insurance company to gift a free guaranteed scholarships to any family who purchases affordable term life insurance through the online digital platform. The partnership has allowed Viielentra to separate itself from its competitors as it becomes the first life insurance company to assist families with making the cost of higher education more affordable. Families looking for life insurance can now receive more than just a quote as Viielentra is redefining what it means to protect and help families with life insurance.

CEO - Prince Singh

The no-strings-attached scholarship works as a guaranteed scholarship for all families. The scholarship is like a frequent flyer miles program where families accrue tuition reward points into a rewards account. These points can then be redeemed for a discount on the cost of college tuition where 1 point is equal to that of a $1 tuition discount.

"With inflation having no end in sight, the cost of college tuition started to become unaffordable for families. We noticed a problem and saw an opportunity to provide a solution," – said Prince Singh, CEO of Viielentra. "The idea was to give families an opportunity to help themselves financially. As long as they keep their life insurance policy active, they will be earning tuition reward points periodically to redeem for a discount on college tuition."

Viielentra: Term Life Insurance and Free Guaranteed Scholarships

After purchasing a life insurance policy, families are enrolled into the scholarship program and receive an initial deposit of 500 points. Thereafter, another 4500 points are credited after the second monthly payment. Immediately within the first 40 days families have locked in 5000 points which can be redeemed as a $5,000 discount on college tuition to be used at over 440+ member colleges.

Policy holders can then receive an additional 2000 points per year on an annual basis as long as the policy is still active- as a customer loyalty feature.

If that wasn't enough, Viielentra also offers other points earning incentives such as the referral bonus. When a policy holder refers a friend or family to purchase a life insurance policy through Viielentra, families can earn an additional 500 points for each referral.

Gone are the days where families and students are writing thousands of essays competing with thousands of other students chasing after the same scholarship that only one person can win.

The list of member colleges accepting the scholarship is currently at over 440+ private colleges which offer a variety of majors and academic career paths for students to pursue. The list of schools is set to increase over time and Viielentra does plan to roll out additional insurance products in the near future to expand its services to the senior market. But for now, Viielentra's special launch promotion is available to all families to receive until July 15, 2022.

About Viielentra

Viielentra is a term life insurance company that provides affordable online life insurance coverage with no medical exams, no blood tests, hassle free. Viielentra offers 10-to-30-year term-life policies, up to $1.5 Million dollars of coverage– providing instant coverage on approval. Learn how the guaranteed free scholarship works and get your quote in just seconds when you apply online today. Learn more at: www.Viielentra.com for a thorough in dept training guide on how to get started and what to expect. And follow Viielentra on social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Prince Singh, CEO

[email protected]

732-328-8125

SOURCE Viielentra