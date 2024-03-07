Viiision and Impakt IQ Forge a Partnership to Revolutionize Value Chain Insight, Profitability, and Compliance

BOISE, Idaho, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viiision, a leading provider of transparency in the marketplace, is thrilled to announce it has inked a partnership with Impakt IQ, a cutting-edge force in sustainability intelligence. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in data visibility by creating a new software dimension called a Sustainable Impact Management (SIM) system. A SIM combines data from ERP, CRM, and financial systems, facilitating seamless adherence to Scope 1, and 2 requirements, including IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).

Viiision's expertise in supply chain activity flows and Impakt IQ's transformative solutions simplifies compliance, minimizes risk, and aligns the most rigid of stakeholders' expectations, including those released by the SEC this week. These components are critical to gaining access to required elements of commerce today, such as financing, customers, and consumers.

"This partnership is a game-changer for businesses seeking comprehensive supply chain insight and effortless compliance," said Amanda Martinez, CEO at Viiision. "Together with Impakt IQ, we are not just meeting requirements but turning compliance nightmares into opportunities for financial growth. We help you tell your story and then we help you prove it."

The collaboration empowers companies to make informed decisions, optimize operations, and enhance environmental and social impact. Viiision and Impakt IQ are committed to driving positive changes, providing transformative solutions that align corporate responsibility and financial success.

