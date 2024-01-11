Viiision Unveils Groundbreaking Blockchain Technology to Revolutionize Transparency at CES 2024

Co-creation between Liiingo and ClimateChain Results in a Powerful Alliance for a Transparent World

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viiision, the outcome of the recent partnership efforts between Liiingo and ClimateChain, has introduced a cutting-edge technology suite designed to transform transparency in the digital era. The combination of these companies and their patents creates a technological super giant. Founders Amanda Martinez, Andrea Sorensen, and Joni Kindwall-Moore are leading the charge to create a more transparent world through the marriage of secure blockchain technology, tracking, and information sharing.

The official announcement of Viiision's groundbreaking technology took place on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024, at CES 2024, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of transparency and accountability.

Key Messages:

Powerful Tech: Viiision is the result of a strategic blending of Liiingo and ClimateChain, bringing together the expertise of two industry leaders committed to transparency.

Advanced Blockchain Technology: Viiision's blockchain technology is more than 4000% faster than other existing blockchains, setting a new standard for efficiency and reliability in the digital landscape.

Unrivaled Consumer Transparency: Viiision's innovative technology provides consumers with unparalleled transparency, empowering them with real-time access to information about the products and services they engage with.

Provenance for Companies: Companies utilizing Viiision's blockchain can showcase provenance and demonstrate their commitment to safety, environmental sustainability, and inclusivity. The platform enables companies to validate and communicate the measures they are taking to create a safer and more ethical business environment.

Viision will start with 2 vertices, food and agriculture and will begin expanding to new vertices quickly to match consumer interest.

Amanda Martinez, Co-founder of Viiision, stated, "We believe that transparency is the cornerstone of trust in today's interconnected world. Viiision is not just a technology; it's a commitment to creating a more accountable and responsible global ecosystem."

Viiision's announcement at CES 2024 is a testament to the company's dedication to driving positive change through technological innovation.

About Viiision:

Viiision is a newly-minted technology company resulting from the combined minds behind Liiingo and ClimateChain. Committed to transparency, Viiision leverages advanced blockchain technology to create a more accountable and responsible world. The company's solutions empower consumers and businesses with real-time access to information, fostering a culture of openness and trust.

