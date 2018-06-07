viiz Enters Clearinghouse Market

CALGARY, Alberta, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- viiz communications, a leader in voice and platform services for telecommunications, telematics, and emergency customers, announced today that it has officially entered the North American telecommunications Clearinghouse Market with its new division, viiz Billing Services (VBS).

"It's an exciting time within the Billing and Collection Marketplace," said Gail Strickland, viiz Vice President of Billing, "not only does our expansion position viiz as a true North American owned and operated Clearinghouse, it also benefits the industry by providing choice and redundancy to a market devoid of competition."

The new division will provide a full North American Clearinghouse Solution. VBS enables viiz to have direct ownership and control of billing and collection services for its current US and Canadian customers, including Competitive Service Providers, Aggregators, Operator Services Providers, and Payphone Providers. The full suite of billing services includes customized payment services; credit card; mobile; Local Exchange Billing (LEC) in Canada and the US; direct billing; and validation and authentication database services. Visit viiz.com/billingservices for detailed information.

"We are very happy to share this great news and reinforce to the industry, viiz's long-term commitment to and investment in voice services," said James MacKenzie, viiz President & CEO. "This expansion aligns with our strategy of "everything voice", and compliments perfectly our focus on being the Premier Operator Services Provider in North America. Gail has an extensive background and expertise in the Clearinghouse Market, and we are confident in the future and success of this business."

About viiz

viiz serves communications providers and telematics companies, providing custom-built, scalable platform, call center, and software solutions. viiz call centers provide wholesale, customized telecommunications products and services, including Emergency Services, Operator Services, Directory Assistance, Message Relay, IP Relay, VoIP and WiFi 911 Service, and Customer Care support. viiz provides a path to the future for customers and partners by focusing on the core, foundational products, while continuously investing in research and development to ensure relevance in the future. viiz is voice!

To learn more, visit viiz.com.

